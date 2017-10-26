Choosing the right bridal accessories can be the perfect way for an autumn/winter bride to enhance her bridal glow.

Here, we showcase the trendiest styles of the season for your bridal hair accessories with stunning designs by The Bobby Pin.

Autumn bridal hair accessories

This year, autumn bridal style is all about taking inspiration from your surroundings. Warm up your look with hints of the rich reds of orchards ready to be harvested, the russet and gold of fallen leaves and the ever earlier glow of sunset.

Accessory designs that feature these autumnal elements are the ones to choose. Antique gold, rose gold and copper will come to the fore for metal choices, while floral and foliage motifs will dominate the prettiest of designs. These designs will complement country weddings and more bohemian brides particularly well, with their nod to the natural world.

Winter bridal hair accessories

For winter brides, a touch of silver and sparkle is very much en vogue. It’s also a brilliant way to create a seasonal bridal look that has a wonderful winter wonderland style.

Foliage designs will again feature heavily, but this time they will be woven into hair vines and larger headpieces to create a more twinkly effect.

Silver forms the base for the most stylish designs, with the sophisticated glitter of pearls, crystals and beading adding wow-factor in the detail.

To see more beautiful accessories, from head pieces to hair combs, and discover pretty bridal jewellery too, visit The Bobby Pin.