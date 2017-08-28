Whether you chose an autumn wedding for the golden leaves, off-peak prices or simply because the timing was right, it’s a season and occasion worth celebrating. What better way to do so than with autumn wedding food ideas?

From indulgent cheese boards to cookie bars, s’mores and sticky toffee pudding, there is so much to love on this list. And we’re not only talking about autumn wedding food ideas – we’ve thrown in some oh-so quaffable drink ideas, too. Your mouth will be watering by the end…

Mulled wine

More affordable than Champagne, why not serve up this winter warmer at your drinks reception for a twist on tradition?

Cheese board buffet

With a cheese to suit every taste, crackers, chutneys, grapes and garnishes galore, your wedding cheese board won’t just taste great, it’ll look it too.

Toffee apples

Order in a big batch of these nostalgic sweet treats to take your guests back to their best memories of bonfire night. Perfect to serve as your fireworks display begins…

Pork pies

Hearty, filling and flavoursome, a selection of pork and game pies will be a big hit with meat eaters.

Wood-fired pizzas

Cooked in seconds, your guests will love the smoky, sumptuous flavours of pizza.

Fish and chips

Serve them in a cone for canapés or hire in a fish and chips van for your evening meal, it’s a guaranteed hit.

Donut wall

This Instagram craze is way more achievable than you think! Plywood, pegs, paint and your board is ready – give it a clean and hang up those Krispy Kremes!

Chocolate fountain

Skewers at the ready! Surround your chocolate fountain with strawberries, marshmallows and other delights for dipping. Just be sure to keep plenty of serviettes handy… (We are loving these grey and white geometric napkins!).

S’mores

Getting married at a venue with fire pits? Why not gift each guest a s’mores kit wedding favour to take outside and toast over the fire?

Hot chocolate

Forget pimping your prosecco, it’s all about pimping your cocoa instead! Whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate flakes all make top toppings.

Cookie bar

These won’t just be a favourite with the kids (although they will help to keep them entertained!)

Cake buffet

Often seen in our featured weddings, why not ask your talented guests to bring a cake for a big day bake off? It’ll add fun to your reception and add another sweet course – win, win!

Nachos

Warm, melty, oozy cheese, salsa, guacamole and salty tortilla chips… what’s not to love?

Sticky toffee pudding

Add this British classic to your sit-down wedding breakfast menu pronto.

Pumpkin pie

A big hit across the pond, if you haven’t tried this delicious dessert yet, you need to!

Sausage and mash

Hearty and hot, this dish will please all age groups.

Crepes

Warm, soft and filled with whatever you want, crepes are a winner with even the pickiest of eaters.

Whisky bar

Stocking up on spirits isn’t cheap, but it can often be cheaper than having your venue supply the booze instead.

Barbecue

Although there is a chance of rain, we still think a barbecue is worth considering for your autumn wedding food ideas. Can you really beat it?

Popcorn

The smell and taste of freshly popped popcorn is ultra moreish.

Mulled cider

You can add all kinds of flavours to this warming drink…

Hog roast

Pulled pork and a crunchy piece of crackling? You’ve got a marriage made in heaven right there.

Hiring in caterers to take care of the feast? These are the questions you need to ask.

Seasonal soups

Autumn is all about the harvest, so why not celebrate nature’s bounty? Parsnip, pumpkin or simple tomato soup with chunky sourdough loaves will go down a treat.

Chocolate truffles

Grown up guests will appreciate the warming whisper of alcohol inside these chocolate goodies.

Apple juice

Garnish glasses with elderflower, add sparkling water or simply sip it as it comes, apples are an iconic flavour of autumn.

Fancy some more foodie inspiration? Check out this A-Z of wedding food and drink ideas and these 10 scrummy alternatives to traditional dishes.