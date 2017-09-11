Whether your big day brings showers or shine, autumn brides will find the dress to make them feel dreamy in this edit.

From designs with sleeves, to figure-hugging fishtails, strapless gowns and even alternative options (bridal jumpsuit, anyone?), you’re bound to find your dream autumn wedding dress here.

Ivory and antique gold colours work especially well in this season, blending effortlessly with the beautiful copper tones of the fallen leaves and early, glowing sunsets. Layer up lace for a little extra warmth, or add a sumptuous faux fur shrug in case of cold breezes for the perfect accessory. Ready to fall in love with these autumn wedding dresses?

 

Autumn wedding dresses with sleeves

Wendy Makin
Maggie Sottero
Wendy Makin
Maggie Sottero
Catherine Deane
Justin Alexander
True Bride
Catherine Deane
Rebecca Ingram

 

Strapless autumn wedding dresses

Elbeth Gillis
Morilee

 

Alternative autumn wedding outfits

Sanyukta Shrestha
Savannah Miller

 

Planning your own perfect autumn wedding? Then you’ll love these budget friendly autumn wedding food and drink ideas! Plus, check out these six autumn weddings that will make you super excited for your own, and these autumn wedding flowers and decoration ideas.

 

Which of these autumn wedding dresses could be ‘the one’ for you?

