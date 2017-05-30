Autumn is the season to bring the outside in, harvest festival style, so why not celebrate the ever-falling golden leaves by featuring copper, burnt orange and rust tones in your wedding colour scheme?

Turn to natural notes to really bring the beauty of the season to life in your autumn wedding decor. You could include ripe red apples, plump pumpkins and even sheaves of wheat dotted along trestle tables to form running centrepieces. Make these decorations pack a big punch by also crowding them on the top of an old wooden barrel at the entrance to your venue or clustering them along a mantelpiece.

You can also ask your florist to prepare floral arrangements to tie in with the season, either by using the flowers in bloom at the time or by focussing on the same palette of warm red and gold tones, tied with hessian and lace, of course. At this time of year, team your flowers with trailing ivy. Let them cascade from a stack of recycled apple crates or log slices if you’ve chosen a rustic venue. Large stone urns work well in more traditional country houses.

And to truly set off your crop of seasonal details for a big and beautiful impact? Juxtapose them with manmade accents like copper framed lanterns or terrariums, metallic cutlery and chargers or even by introducing industrial-style chairs. They will lift any autumnal theme and give it that sought-after rustic chic style.

The beautiful bounty of autumn wedding decor ideas isn’t the only reason to tie the knot in the Fall. Being out of peak wedding season can save you money – more suppliers are available, there’s reduced demand and you could still benefit from Indian summer-style sunshine…