Autumn is the season of rich colours and natural beauty. From the rusty red leaves to the smell of wood smoke in the air and the sumptuous faux fur wraps it’s just cold enough to wear, to the sunsets that come at the perfect time for your couple’s portraits… it’s little wonder that autumn weddings are so magical.

If you’re lucky enough to be saying “I do” in this bountiful season, then you’ll want every element of your day to celebrate it. Whether your wedding day will be filled with glistening golds, romantic burgundy or rustic woodland accents, we’re pretty sure we’ve found the autumn wedding cake to complement it.

Feast your eyes on these autumn wedding cakes to find the perfect ideas for your own. Don’t do it on an empty stomach though – these autumn wedding cakes look seriously delicious… you’ve been warned!

Buttercream autumn wedding cakes

Gold autumn wedding cakes

Alternative autumn wedding cakes

The key theme, whatever type of autumn wedding cake you choose? Decoration with statement, saturated colours, like burgundy, gold or russet, paired with natural influences. Think fresh flowers and foliage, ripe plums and figs bursting open with juicy colour, or even the organically golden sides of the cake itself… Autumn is a season of warm tones and plentiful harvests, so let your cake be indulgently decorated to match!

