Australia said YES and so do we! TOP 10 Aussie Honeymoon spots

Australia said YES and so do we…to these TOP 10 Aussie Honeymoon spots! From Stargazing above the Great Barrier Reef to hiring your very own eco-friendly island, this dream location will surprise even the most advanced explorer!

In celebration of today’s historic news over Australia’s favourable vote to legalise same-sex marriage, we go down under with 10 gorgeous intimate honeymoon gems and wedding locations for loved-up couples. If you’re thinking about doing either in Aus, let Queensland open up a world of intimate, undiscovered and stunning corners to walk as newlyweds!

Honeymoon on the Great Barrier Reef: Qualia, Hamilton Island

Honeymoons can follow in the footsteps of the stars staying at Qualia, one of Australia’s most luxury island resorts (a favourite of Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio and Miranda Kerr), before spending a night out on a pontoon right out on the Great Barrier Reef!

Inspired by the Latin term which means a “collection of deeper sensory experiences”, Qualia is an adult-only exclusive world-class luxury resort, nestled into the secluded, northern tip of Hamilton Island and surrounded by the unsurpassed beauty of the Great Barrier Reef. The luxury resort has a definitive style of understated elegance and quality, with 60 luxury pavilions overlooking the Coral Sea. Guests can dine beside Pebble Beach or escape to the sanctuary of the spa for a quintessential Qualia treatment.

Located on Hamilton Island at the heart of the Whitsundays, honeymooners have amazing access to the world famous Great Barrier Reef and Whitehaven Beach by helicopter, known for having the whitest sand in the world. On touch down couples can tuck into a fruit platter and sparkling wine overlooking the Coral Sea.

Reefsleep

From Hamilton Island, guests can add on a truly memorable night out on the Great Barrier Reef. Reefsleep, overnight accommodation situated directly on the Great Barrier Reef, allows visitors to sleep under the stars in ‘swags’ – cosy, low tents with a clear viewing panels, a comfortable mattress and snug bedding. Available as king singles or doubles for couples, the ‘under the stars swags’ are an unbeatable sleeping experience – just you, the sea air and the stars. Located at Hardy Reef, 40 nautical miles from the Whitsundays coast, Reefsleep has consistently been named Australia’s best unique accommodation.

Treetop luxury: Sunshine Coast’s Secrets on the Lake

The Sunshine Coast Hinterland is ideal for honeymooners, with its intimate B&Bs, cosy restaurants and cafes, art galleries and mountain views. One of its most romantic getaways is Secrets on the Lake where they have bespoke wedding and honeymoon packages and where tree houses are nestled on the shores of peaceful Lake Baroon. Hand-carved, elevated wooden walkways lead you through the rainforest treetops to 10 individually-themed private tree houses. Each tree house features carved cedar furniture, log fires, sunken double spas, and your own private balcony.

Underwater adventures at Orpheus Island

Just a stone’s throw from the ocean and set in idyllic isolation, Orpheus is very much a secret to the outside world, a magical destination to say ‘I do’ and the ultimate island honeymoon destination. For your Great Barrier Reef wedding, picture exchanging vows on a remote beach with the powdery-white sand between your toes, on the pavilion terrace which abuts a stunning infinity pool. Alternatively, imagine a ceremony on the pier set against an alluring Coral Sea backdrop. The ideal destination for those wanting an underwater adventure, Orpheus’ principal dive sites boast 1,100 of the 1,500 species of fish on the reef with the local waters a fisherman’s playground and home to the most sought after reef fish species in the world. For an adventure on the surface, honeymooners can take the helm of a motorised dingy complete with gourmet picnic hamper and discover the many pristine coves and reefs that fringe luxury island.

Hire your OWN island!

Previously a private island, in April 2016 this tiny Great Barrier Reef island was opened to travellers and renamed Pumpkin Island. Nestled in the Southern Great Barrier Reef’s Keppel Group of islands 14 kilometres off the coast of Yeppoon, the island is just six hectares in total, and offers eco-friendly accommodation for up to 34 guests in 7 self-catering units that are powered by the wind and the sun, each with private decks overlooking the sunset. Located on the lesser known Southern Great Barrier Reef, the island will provide fantastic opportunities to snorkel, dive, spot turtles, stand up paddle board, and fish.

Lizard Island: Private Island Resort

Consistently ranked as one of the top hotels of the world and located at the north of the Great Barrier Reef, Lizard Island has 24 white sand beaches and a number of secluded accommodation options including private villas, suites, and pavilions. The privacy and natural seclusion of Lizard Island makes it a popular destination for couples seeking a truly intimate and exclusive location for their wedding. As the only resort on the island and hosting no more than 80 guests–your ceremony can be conducted in total privacy.

Bedarra Island, off Mission Beach

Bedarra was made for honeymooners. Actually, the exclusive couples-only retreat with a maximum of 16 guests would make you feel as if you were on your honeymoon even if you’d been married 50 years. Offering all-inclusive packages to allow maximum quality time on your honeymoon, all that’s left to decide is when you want your special picnic hamper packed up for a day of island hopping and exploration. Bedarra can also cater for intimate weddings of up to 20 guests (10 villas).

Daintree Wilderness Romantic Cabin

Hide away deep in the rainforest in one of seven cabins at Daintree Wilderness Lodge. This eco-accredited property has been designed for complete privacy, with a boardwalk leading into each strategically-positioned cabin. There’s even the added bonus of a viewing sunroof in each cabin so you can lay in bed and watch the world of the rainforest playing out above your head, and a live soundtrack of the Daintree. Keep your eyes peeled for cassowaries and Ulysses butterflies during your stay and relish this WiFi-free zone, with delicious local produce. This is time to really immerse yourself in unrivalled beauty…

O’Reilly’s National Park Retreat

Reached after a winding drive up through Lamington National Park, a private villa at O’Reilly’s is just what the honeymoon doctor ordered. Fill a basket with some local produce, cheese and wine in Canungra before the drive up, then settle into your self-contained villa, perched high above the rainforest canopy. With a BBQ and jacuzzi on deck, fireplace inside and full kitchen to cook up gourmet dinners for two, you could easily spend a week inside. The villas are also just a short stumble to the Lost World day spa and one of the most picturesque infinity pools you’ll EVER set eyes on. They also offer two spectacular locations to tie the knot – in the vines at Canungra Valley Vineyards or in the mountains surrounded by Lamington National Park. Need we say any more!

