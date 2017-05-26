Unveiling the new 2018 collection from Atelier Pronovias…
With fashion roots that lead back to the choicest of silks, lace and embroidery, Spanish design house Pronovias have been topping brides’ wish lists for decades. We’re certain that this year will be no exception, especially when you set eyes upon the stunning gowns that complete their Atelier Pronovias 2018 collection.
Browse our edit of their new season dresses based on your bridal style.
For simply stylish silhouettes
Resal
Ribelia
Rierol
Real
Rimor
For romantic lace
Rubi
Roine
Renat
Rodas
Ruth
Ritmo
For ultra glamorous detail
Roca
Riva
Relato