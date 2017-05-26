Unveiling the new 2018 collection from Atelier Pronovias…

With fashion roots that lead back to the choicest of silks, lace and embroidery, Spanish design house Pronovias have been topping brides’ wish lists for decades. We’re certain that this year will be no exception, especially when you set eyes upon the stunning gowns that complete their Atelier Pronovias 2018 collection.

Browse our edit of their new season dresses based on your bridal style.

 

For simply stylish silhouettes

Resal

Rierol

Real

Rimor

 

For romantic lace

Rubi

Roine

Renat

Rodas

Ruth

Ritmo

 

For ultra glamorous detail

Roca

Riva

Relato

 

Have you fallen in love with one of these dresses?

