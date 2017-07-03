This Wimbledon Tennis Wedding For Rebecca & David scored an ace!

It’s luv-all between Rebecca and David! This tennis-inspired big day is one of our real wedding summer favourites, featuring everything we love about Tennis at Wimbledon including tennis courts, an afternoon tea party and lots of Pimms!

“I first met David on the dance-floor in a pub in Angel, London – the old school way!” laughs Rebecca.

“We hit it off instantly. Not only did I think David was ruggedly handsome, but he is from New Zealand just like my dad. Then when he started to talk about tennis and how much he loved playing, I knew he was the right man for me!”

“At the last minute I arranged to go for dinner with my best friend, which kind of messed up David’s proposal plans!” remembers Rebecca.

“But, never one to be deterred, David had decorated our lounge with roses and candles, so when I eventually got home from my night out he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him! He presented me with my grandmother’s ring, too, which is nearly 100 years old. It was a very special moment.”

The bride’s outfit

Pronovias designed Rebecca’s gorgeous wedding gown. “They are known for their beautiful lace and the dress I chose was made from the most gorgeous vintage lace in a fishtail style,” she explains.

“Additionally, I had the whole dress beaded with iridescent sequins, which gave the most gorgeous shimmer! Funnily enough, parts of the dress were very similar to my grandmother’s dress who got married in 1935.”

Rebecca found her dream dress at the New Bond Street boutique. Each appointment lasts an hour and right at the end, she saw a dress hanging up on the rail that she hadn’t noticed before – always the way! “Although we had run out of time, I quickly changed, put the dress on and knew it was ‘the one’. I didn’t even leave the fitting room!”

“I’m not big on ‘bling’ but because it was for a very special occasion, I went to see Gillian Million, ” explains Rebecca.

“We spent an hour in her showroom choosing my wedding jewellery, talking about my style, what I liked, and getting ideas about what I wanted for the big day.” In the end, she decided on a pearl headpiece with a matching bracelet and earrings, which perfectly complemented her gown.

The groom’s outfit

“David’s suit was a joint decision – we didn’t feel that morning suits were very us, whereas David loves wearing black tie, and I love looking at him in black tie – so it worked out perfectly,” beams Rebecca.

“David looked the most gorgeous I have ever seen him – like a kiwi James Bond! I honestly couldn’t believe that this man was soon to become my husband,” she smiles

The bridesmaids

Rebecca chose three bridesmaids – her sister Hannah and her two best friends Jo and Grace. “My flower girl was my gorgeous niece Hazel-Rose, who stole the show!” recalls Rebecca.

“The girls’ dresses were designed and made by my mum in a gorgeous Champagne silk. They looked absolutely stunning!”

The ceremony

“The service was incredibly touching,” says Rebecca. “We read our own vows (my favourite line being David telling me he will always run my baths and rub my shoulders!) and the readings were An Art of Marriage read by David’s brother and best man, Chris, and an extract from Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, read by my bridesmaid, Grace.

Then my sister read Let Our Love Be An Enigma, which she had written for David and I – one of the most poignant moments of the day.”

The flowers

“I actually had several florists! I love flowers, which was one of the reasons we picked Narborough Hall – it has award-winning gardens with a stunning array of the most beautiful flowers you will ever see. This fitted in perfectly with the look I was going for – an elegant, sophisticated take on the English country garden,” explains Rebecca.

“The flower arrangements around the venue came from the gardens of Narborough Hall while the buttonholes, corsages and bouquets came from Arcade Florist in Great Yarmouth.” For the table centrepieces they hired beautiful candelabra and antique rose bowls from La Belle Amour, and Starlings florists provided the hydrangeas and green roses for the displays

“The general décor and theme for the day was an elegant, sophisticated English garden party – think Pimm’s on the lawn, croquet and afternoon tea!” says Rebecca.

“We also wanted a tennis theme because both David and I are avid tennis fans. We named our tables after our favourite tennis players and sourced some vintage tennis racquets as decoration.”

The decor

“My mum designed not only the bridesmaid dresses, but also the most fabulous table plan using lots of different photo frames, and fixing them on to a huge framed board. The gorgeous Kelly at La Belle Amour provided us with the most beautiful handmade lace bunting for the marquee, along with the silver candelabra, vintage candle votives and antique rose bowls. We even ordered two heart trees to stand behind the top table!”

Rebecca’s superstar mum made the couple’s wedding cake. “We had three layers, each a different flavour – raspberry sponge, chocolate and fruitcake,” adds Rebecca.

“She decorated it herself with fresh hydrangeas, lace ribbon and strings of pearls to tie in with my dress. It was delicious!” Kelly at Eventiss also provided some cake pops decorated with union jacks and silver fern emblems.”

Rebecca and David had a full-on, adventure-filled road trip around America.

Rebecca and David’s real wedding gallery:



