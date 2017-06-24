Michaela & Petr

A laid-back farm wedding in the Czech Republic countryside…

Petr whisked Michaela away for a spontaneous trip to the mountains when he popped the question during a hike on Wolf Hill. “We were sitting on a bench in the wood and he kept telling me to look at something behind me. By the time I turned back again, he was on one knee with a ring and asked me to marry him!

I’m so glad Petr chose such a beautiful place for it.” From the beginning Michaela’s dream was for a tailor made wedding that could be personalised to them, starting with her dress. “Our ceremony and reception were outdoors at a farm, so I wanted something simple and airy with a long skirt and lace top. I don’t like artificial materials, so the only choice was silk, which my dressmaker Petra sourced from Dubai. I loved the dress from the very beginning – it made me feel like a fairy but still sexy enough for my husband-to-be.”

Michaela walked down the aisle in a pair of treasured silver slippers with a tiny heel, originally owned by her late grandmother.

A silver bracelet with blue stones and a flower crown completed her bridal look.

“We both agreed that a suit would be too much for our farm location, so Petr went for a less formal blazer, shirt and trousers. We purchased it all, cufflinks and socks included, at TM Lewin in Prague, and Petr teamed his outfit with Clarks shoes. When I saw him at the ceremony he was smiling, happy and looking like the complete gentleman that he is.”

One of the bride’s friends has fantastic makeup credentials, also working for the likes of Chanel, so Alena Telenská was the natural choice for Michaela’s bridal beauty too.

“When Petr saw me, he whispered that I was beautiful and looked amazing – proof of Alena’s golden hands” smiles the bride.

A farm set the scene for the couple’s civil ceremony in the Czech Republic, where they tied the knot beneath the colourful canopy of cherry trees. Their wedding officer wrote a special service for them, referencing their venue, family and cheerful and optimistic approach to life. “We chose ‘Come on Eileen’ by Dexy’s Midnight Runners for my processional, with Penny and the Quarters’ ‘You & Me’ the soundtrack for when we exchanged rings and shared our first kiss – there were a lot of tears!”

Rather than a formal seated dinner, it was laid-back buffet style dining that whetted Michaela and Petr’s appetites. “We asked our caterers to serve a selection of dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options alongside steaks, salads, roast beef, beef tartar, chicken rolls, a mixed grill and lots of sweets. Traditional Czech dishes meant that everyone could go for their own favourites.”

Freedom and a feel good atmosphere were top of this couple’s priorities when it came to their reception.

Inspired by their mutual love of nature, they spread blankets across the grass, used herbs to decorate and introduced wooden elements like hanging hearts and scrabble.

Michaela enlisted the skills of expert florist Dana Sedlácková–Kytickárna to provide everything from the bouquets and buttonholes to floral bracelets and crowns. “I wanted my bouquet to have a freshly picked from the meadow aesthetic, and I had my heart set on including lavender, chamomile, wall flowers and ranunculus. Unfortunately the latter wasn’t in season, so we chose peonies as a similar alternative. The other flowers were my own arrangements. Coupled with pots of herbs, they suited our barn perfectly.”

Lázenská Cukrárna, a local baker, supplied the couple’s cakes, advising them to have one larger cake for cutting surrounded by lots of small cakes so that guests could take one each.“We went for a simple design featuring strawberries to decorate the chocolate cake inside. It was so good we plan to have the same cake for each of our wedding anniversaries, too.”

Rather than purchasing specific favours, Michaela and Petr took a more relaxed, pick and mix approach, gifting guests an assortment of leftover items the day after the wedding.

“Some left with bottles of wine, others with fresh herb pots – everyone loved our unusual favours.”

With Eels being the first band they had listened to together, it just had to be their song, ‘Fresh Feeling’ for the couple’s first dance. “We considered lots of others, but we always came back to this one and all of the magic moments it reminds us of.”

Honeymooning in their home country, Michaela and Petr embraced adventure, hiking through woodland and mountains, visiting castles and falling in love with characterful old towns.

“We only invited 40 guests to our wedding because we wanted to spend it with the people we love the most, and not be obliged to ask distant family to keep other people happy.”

“It was the best decision we made, we had the perfect personal day and made sure it was fun from our guests’ perspectives too.”

