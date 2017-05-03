Amanda & Jack

New York touches, English garden charm and a little stormy weather make this wedding stunning…

PHOTOGRAPHY Nicola Gough

weddingphotographyinshropshire.co.uk

A fairytale in New York really did come true for Amanda and Jack. “We spent the day fulfilling our dreams – Jack’s was watching an NBA game and mine was ice skating in Central Park. Afterwards, we walked to Gapstow Bridge where Jack got down on one knee with a beautiful solitaire diamond, raised on a bridge just like the bridge he proposed on!”

Amanda found her dream Franc Sarabia dress in Isaac Charles Bridal House. Featuring a fit and flare shape and Mikado fabric, the design was elegant and sexy in equal measure. “I knew it was the one straight away.

When I looked in the mirror, I burst into tears and said, “this is the dress I will marry Jack in.”

Wedding Ideas was my favourite for dress inspiration and for all the little details.”

A cathedral-length veil by Richard Designs, an Alan Hannah hair slide, Thomas Sabo earrings and Dune shoes completed the bride’s aisle look.

For his groom’s attire, Jack opted for a light grey, three-piece Cerruti suit, a DKNY shirt and Ted Baker shoes. “He looked so happy and handsome. He’s 6’5, so we struggled to find a well fitting suit, but this one was perfect.”

The bride’s sister and best friend joined her as bridesmaids. After a lengthy search for just the right shade of pink, a strapless chiffon dress met the brief beautifully. “I purchased Jon Richards hair bands and fur shrugs for them to wear too.”

The couple tied the knot with a civil ceremony in Dovecliff Hall Hotel’s beautiful orangery. Pianist Alan Baker played Amanda and her father down the aisle to Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years’.

The standout moment aside from being declared husband and wife?

“The first words Jack said to me were ‘look how blue my hands are!’ – and they were! He did later tell me that I looked stunning, too.”

For their English country garden wedding with a New York twist, Amanda and Jack enlisted Debonair Venue Styling. They provided the venue flowers – pink and ivory avalanche roses, gypsophila and eucalyptus – while Entwined Flowers created our bouquets and buttonholes. Debonair also supplied the table décor and ruffle bow seat covers.

SHOP Amanda and Jack’s pink decor at Wedding Ideas!

Get your pink silk rose petals, silver hurricane vases, personalised heart slate signs and sweetie jar favours to create this pretty and romantic look.

“I purchased a personalised aisle runner, hiring our A + J illuminated letters from Penny Lane Vintage Hire and made the pink apple place names myself. We named each table after New York landmarks to enhance our theme.”

The mother of the groom created the iced fruit cake that formed the top tier of their wedding cake. Cupcakes completed the surrounding tiers, made by a friend of the bride, with an Etsy cake topper the perfect finishing touch.

A homemade sweets table, DJ and vintage photo wall kept guests entertained as the party continued into the night. “We gifted guests jars of mini eggs for the favours because we married over the Easter bank holiday weekend.”

The celebrations didn’t end there for the newlyweds though, as they headed to Mexico for two weeks after the wedding. “We whiled away hours on the beach with cocktails, also spending time canoeing, playing volleyball and indulging in fine dining. A crazy night out at Coco Bongos was a must, too!

Always keep in mind the reason you are getting married. It’s a day about love and not unnecessary stresses and imperfect details. Don’t worry about the weather either.”

“It rained all day on our wedding but we got some amazing sunset photographs against the stormy sky!”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Dovecliff Hall Hotel

DRESS Franc Sarabia at Isaac Charles Bridal House

GROOM Cerutti, DKNY, Ted Baker, Moss Bros

ACCESSORIES Richard Designs, Thomas Sabo, Alan Hannah, Dune

HAIR Kira, Bridal Hair Specialists

MAKEUP Allison Tye Makeup

FLOWERS Entwined Flowers

STYLING Debonair Venue Styling

DÉCOR Penny Lane Vintage Hire

ENTERTAINMENT Bliss Wedding DJ

HONEYMOON Thomson