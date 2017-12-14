18 Hen Party Ideas For The Modern Bridal Party

To celebrate the launch of The Hen Directory, a free online platform dedicated to finding the perfect hen party activities in your area; we have rounded up the best hen do ideas for 2018 from across the UK! Whether your bride is an all out action girl or would prefer to be pampered head to toe, our 18 alternative hen party ideas have something for everyone…

ACTION HEN

Party activities ideal for the brides who can’t sit still, and are always looking for their next thrill…

Battle Axe Throwing

Channel your inner warrior princess as you launch axes towards the bulls-eye.

This fabulous hen party activity is a must for any action brides, let out that wedmin frustration!

High Flying Trapeze

Challenge yourself and your friends to the high flying trapeze, Carrie Bradshaw style. Not for the faint-hearted, the high flying trapeze is a great hen party ice breaker. If you’re looking for daring hen party activities in Wales, then look no further.

Locked In A Room

Very few hen party activities immerse you in a world where you think of nothing except the task at hand. Locked In A Room is a live ‘room-escape’ experience. Participants are locked in a room with a series of tests, puzzles and clues that, when combined, allow the unlocking of the rooms mystery and hopefully a successful escape!

PAMPER HEN

Activity ideas for the bride who would rather sit in bubbles than mud; Indulging hen party ideas we’d all love to try…

Colour & Style Hen Party

Do you have a love for fashion, or would like to know what colours really suit you?

This party guides you through body shapes, current trends, secrets to great accessorising, wardrobe detoxing or personal colour analysis. An expert stylist is on hand to provide advice, shopping hints, style tips and practical wardrobe organisation techniques to help you find your perfect style.

Glitter Bar

You can never wear too much glitter, fact. So what better hen party experience than your very own Glitter Bar! The qualified makeup artists will cater to all your glitter needs and get you sparkling from head to toe before your bling night out.

Mermaid Hen Parties

An absolute must for any mermaid loving brides; become a mermaid for the day! Choose your tail, have your mermaid makeup applied and pose up a storm in your very own mermaid shoot! Guaranteed to be filled with laughter and glamour, with the perfect take home photographic memento of your day.

CRAFTY HEN

These party activities that are experiencing a huge renaissance right now. With so many amazing crafts you can turn your hand to, it was really tricky picking our favourite…

Origami Paper Folding Workshop

Fancy learning a thing or two about paper folding? Origami instructor Esther will show you how to make intricate origami pieces you can take home and proudly display. Origami is incredibly therapeutic and highly recommended for both a relaxing & stimulating time!

Nipple Tassel Workshop

Sure to include giggles and sparkle, nipple tassel workshops are a fun, crafty hen party activity that everyone will enjoy. Learn how to make their very own nipple tassels from start to finish, with the help of a variety of handmade examples to get the creative juices flowing, before letting you loose to design your own.

Screen Printing Workshop

Create something unique and take away a lasting memory of your hen party. You’ll learn how to compose your design, create and cut your stencil, and then push the ink through the screen to personally print your image with a crisp, artisan finish.

FOODIE HEN

Party Activities that will make your mouth water and are the obvious choice for a bride who is an enthusiastic cook, hungry to learn more…

Tea Mixology

Learn the art of tea tasting and create your own tea blends to take home with you. This tea based session fuses tasting and blending in an inmate setting, and includes tea based cocktails! Combine with a vintage fancy dress theme for a delightful hen party experience.

Wild Food Foraging

Take a walk on the wild side with this food foraging experience. Walk out into nearby countryside finding a range of wild foods and gathering some of them to go into the evening meal and prepare your very own wild drinks!

Ice Cream Tour

Discover London’s best gelaterie, and have all your ice cream questions answered on this frozen delight tour, whilst spoiling you with award-winning gelato, sorbets and more. An ice cream lover’s dream.

DISCO HEN

Party Activities that suit the more theatrical brides, the first ones up dancing, and the ones always hogging the mic at karaoke…

Hula Hooping

Remember how much fun you had as a kid playing with hoops? Well, now you can relive that while getting a full-body workout and learning some cool new tricks. Rediscover your inner child as you put everything you learn together into a routine you won’t forget!

Recording Studio Session

If the bride is a bit of a karaoke queen, then a recording studio hen party is a no-brainer. Give her the star treatment; Pick your fave songs, hit the studio and record a CD to go down in history! Don’t worry, the auto-tune is on hand to make you all sound like Mariah.

Cheerleading

Cheerleading is a great way to give yourself a challenge whilst having a lot of fun. Complete with pom-poms, a qualified coach will lead your session and even teach you some amazing stunts and routines!

DARING HEN

Party activities that stray from the norm! A great place to start if you’ve been on your fair share on hen nights and are wanting to try something totally new.

Blacksmith Experience

Experience life as a blacksmith and make a keepsake as a lasting memento of your hen party. Held at a rural blacksmiths forge you’ll learn, in a very hands-on way, about the art of the traditional blacksmith, all under the supervision of our team of experts.

Alpaca Walking

Animal lovers rejoice. Alpaca walking is officially a thing, and you can take a whole herd on a walk! This waking experience will have you wanting to take them home. Perfect for the Bride wanting to try something different that takes you away from the hectic hustle and bustle of urban life.

Butchery Masterclass

A hands-on butchery masterclass will take you back to basics and give a good grounding in tractional butchery skills. A must for any Bride who is a keen cook, and doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty!

