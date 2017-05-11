More than 20,000 km from France, New Caledonia is a French territorial community located in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, to the east of Australia.

This oceanic archipelago consists of a 450km long mainland, surrounded by the Loyalty Islands to the east (Ouvéa, Lifou and Maré), the Bélep Archipelago to the north and the Isle of Pines to the south. Protected from the ocean by an immense coral reef, New Caledonia has the largest closed lagoon in the world – a UNESCO World Heritage Site since July 2008. The island is ranked fifth in the world for its biodiversity and environment.

Newlyweds’ paradise

A tropical climate, a paradisiacal lagoon, sandy beaches, a generous sun… if all the assets are combined to attract lovers on their honeymoon, this French land at the end of the world has an equally attractive soul thanks to its Kanak culture.

A hymn to romanticism with its mythic pines, white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, in the south of the Caledonian archipelago, the Isle of Pines offers an idyllic setting for an unforgettable “tête-à-tête”.

The turquoise setting of the Loyalty Islands allows you to enter a real postcard featuring pristine beaches, translucent bays, coconut groves as far as the eye can see and magnificent cliffs that are reflected beautifully in the Pacific.

Those who have more time or wish for an adventurous honeymoon can hire a car and explore Grande Terre. The west opens the doors to the world of livestock, brushes and stockmen. On the east coast you’ll find green valleys bathed in rivers and waterfalls, plunging newlyweds into the Melanesian world and its tropical universe. There’s also the opportunity to visit one of the many tribes of the north and discover the custom that regulates the life of the Kanak world.

Say “I do”

New Caledonia is not just a destination for honeymooners – visitors from abroad can also legally marry there. Since 2009, a law implemented as part of the French Overseas Territories Development Policy (LODEOM) means that foreign couples can apply to the Noumea City Authorities to hold a civil wedding ceremony while on a visit to New Caledonia.

The future bride and groom simply need to provide documentation proving their civil status and a certificate of residence, after having addressed an email application to get married to the Townhall Records Department. An officially approved translator (French-English) will be present so that the couple can follow the wedding ceremony in their native language. Once married, the newlyweds simply need to go to the consulate of their own country for a certified transcription of their marriage certificate.

www.newcaledonia.travel

Jet off in style!

AIRCALIN, the International Airline of New Caledonia

Created in 1983, Aircalin operates a modern fleet of A320-200 and A330-200. Aircalin flies from Noumea to 11 destinations in the Pacific: Japan (Tokyo, Osaka), Australia (Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne), New Zealand (Auckland), French Polynesia (Papeete), Fiji (Nadi), Vanuatu (Port Vila) and Wallis & Futuna.

Lie back and relax

As a modern airline, Aircalin offers more comfort to the guests in a Pacific setting:

Lie-flat business class seats with built in massager and an on-demand entertainment system offering an extensive range of multimedia programs. Meals are served on china tableware and blend the scents and flavours of New Caledonia with gourmet international cuisine.

Our economy class offers an individual seat back on-demand entertainment system, enhanced ergonomically designed seats offering a recline of over 15o, increased seat height and width and a footrest for extra comfort.

One ticket fits all

With one unique ticket for the entire itinerary, Aircalin links the UK to New Caledonia on the shortest route via Tokyo or Osaka thanks to its partnership with Air France-KLM, Finnair or British Airways. A free stop-over in Japan is also possible and allows you to combine the two exceptional destinations. Aircalin also co-operates with Gulf and Asian carriers, so New Caledonia can be reached via Australia and New Zealand as well.

For more information, contact Aircalin c/o Flight Directors by phoning 01293 874978, emailing aircalin@flightdirectors.com, or visiting their website www.aircalin.com