Wedding Planning Checklist For Your Lunch Break.

Finding the time to plan your wedding couldn’t be easier if you take advantage of your lunch hour and this quick Wedding Planning Checklist of things achievable quickly!

There’s so much to do, but so little time… Trying to fit wedding planning into your precious evenings and weekends, as well as your social life, gardening, household chores and shopping – there just aren’t enough hours in the day. This is where your lunch hour comes in – there is so much you can do while you’re sitting at your desk.