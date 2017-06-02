Here’s how our Deputy Editor styled her engagement party…

The venue

While we are still considered where to wed we decided to throw an engagement party. We toyed with the idea for a while, wondering if it would be better to save every penny for the big day itself, but as we think we will get married in 2019 we decided why not! We wanted to celebrate with our family and friends, and hey, any excuse for a party!

Initially we threw around a couple of venue ideas, including a tea party at a country house, an evening cocktail party or inviting everyone out for dinner, but we felt it might be to formal for us – we usually shy away from the limelight, so a more relaxed affair felt right. In keeping with tradition, my lovely parents offered to host an afternoon celebration in their garden over the May bank holiday weekend. This meant we could invite more people because we weren’t restricted by numbers, and it obviously keep our costs down as we didn’t have to pay for a venue.

The theme

We decided to have an afternoon tea, so that everyone could pick and choose what they wanted to eat, with a selection of sandwiches, quiches, scotch eggs and sausage rolls followed by tempting treats including scones with cream and jam, cakes, miniature cupcakes and macaroons from Dinahs Desserts , pick ’n’ mix bags and an amazing marshmallow tower from La Maison Guimauve which took centre stage. I also made meringue kisses, mini lemon cheesecakes and a cake which I decorated with pale pink buttercream, flowers and used flamingo food picks, from Talking Tables, as cake toppers. We put all of the savoury dishes on one table and created a second table for desserts.

Party Decor

I decorated the garden by dotting celebration flags and golden animals from Talking Tables around the flower boarders and putting up tassel bunting, which I made myself, around the gazebos and umbrella. I really love making things and getting creative so I knew that I would be able to decorate for relatively little money and I will definitely be a hands on DIY bride – I just cant help it!

Garden Games

Wedding Ideas website, which really got everyone involved and our different social groups mingling, something I (being a worrier) was worried about! We were so lucky with the weather too! So if your considering whether to have an engagement party I say do it! You don’t have to break the bank, its fun and you have nothing to loose. We had such a lovely day playing garden games like giant pick up sticks and quoits, which we found at The Wedding Of My Dreams . We also played team games like balloon relays and Mr and Mrs paddle questions from thewebsite, which really got everyone involved and our different social groups mingling, something I (being a worrier) was worried about! We were so lucky with the weather too! So if your considering whether to have an engagement party I say do it! You don’t have to break the bank, its fun and you have nothing to loose.

DIY Meringue Kisses!

You will need…

A pipping bag and nozzle Gel food colouring

A thin paint brush

Eggs

Caster sugar

To Make: Follow a basic meringue recipe (whisk together three eggs and 150 grams caster sugar until you have a glossy mixture that holds stiff peaks). Put the nozzle into the piping bag and paint stripes on the inside. Fill the bag with your meringue mixture and squeeze out uniform droplet shapes. Bake on a low heat (around 150˚) for around an hour, until the meringues have dried out. Allow the meringue to cool in the oven (a quick change in temperature will cause them to crack) and voila – beautiful, bright meringue kisses!

Plates, cups, decorations Talking Tables

Marshmallow Tower La Maison Guimauve

Macaroons and miniature cupcake Dinah’s Desserts