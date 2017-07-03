Stephanie & Sebastian

A fairytale fusion of Italian and traditional wedding style inside an english country Barn…

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JESS WITHEY PHOTOGRAPHY

jessicawitheyphotography.net

Even the most perfectly planned proposals don’t always run smoothly. “Sebastian surprised me with a weekend away in Barcelona and on the second day he was keen for us to go up the mountain to see the views. When we reached the top we discovered an abandoned fairground that still had funfair jingles playing. A little freaked out, we headed back down to Gaudi Park instead. Seb got down on one knee with a Spanish guitarist playing behind us, it was perfect.”

One visit to Burr Bridal in Cambridge had Stephanie’s dress sorted. “They had a huge selection and were amazingly helpful. I’d pulled out lots of slim fitting, bohemian styles and, after trying them all, the owner Kim asked if I would try on one further dress for her. The ‘Rosabella’ by Nicki Flynn design felt huge in comparison but it had everyone in tears and I knew it was the one.

Blue suede shoes from Marks and Spencer and a veil trimmed with lace from Burr Bridal completed the bride’s purchases. “I also wore my grandmother’s pearl earrings as my something old. My mother’s Tiffany & Co silver and pearl necklace was perfect for my something borrowed.

Seb really wanted a more casual, summery look for his outfit, wearing formal suits every day to work. We spent months searching for a light blue jacket that would be like the one he already owned. We then we had the eureka moment that he should probably just wear that one!” Stephanie laughs. The jacket is from El Ganso and the groom teamed it with new Baker brogues. “Seb looked amazing, smiley and totally relaxed, putting me completely at ease.”