The Ultimate Wedding Planning Checklist…

Many couples take between one year and two between getting engaged and tying the knot. This might sound like a long time, but remember you’re planning the biggest day of your lives yet, and there’s a lot to do!

Here, Cap Marquees share their month by month wedding planning checklist to help you get your timings just right! Check things off your wedmin list at the right time and you’ll be well on the way to the greatest day ever! Let’s get started, shall we?

16 months to go…

The earlier you start to plan, the less stressed out you will be nearer to the wedding. At this point you should set your budget, which will then guide your decisions and bookings. Your next priority should be to book your venue or marquee and officiant for that date. Choosing your venue is one of the most important decisions you’ll make – it will set the scene for the best day of your lives. Book with Cap Marquees and you’ll be able to choose from many different shapes and sizes for your marquee, matched to your individual wedding needs.

12 months to go…

Now is the time to book essential suppliers who often fill their calendars well in advance – your photographer, entertainment and caterers, for example. You’ll be looking back on the photos for years to come, and you’ll relive your music choices and dancing in your wedding video, so make sure you get them right. And if there’s good food on offer, you know your guests will have a great time, so booking your caterers is another essential to get done early.

3 months to go…

With just a few months to go, now is the time to buy those all-important wedding rings. You’ll wear these bands for the rest of your life, so ensure your choices are timeless in style so they never go out of fashion. A diamond stone ring is a beautiful option for this. You’ll also want to think about the running order of your day. You’ve probably already booked the ceremony time, but what time will the wedding breakfast, the first dance and the evening buffet begin, for example? You’ll want to include some of these details on your invitations to help guests, too.

One month to go…

Clear as much of your calendar as you can, because you’re about to get busy! In the final month to go, you’ll need to arrange (and then rearrange) the seating plan for your guests. You’ll also need to compose your vows, if you’ll be writing your own. You’ll forever remember and cherish these promises, so leave plenty of time to get them just right and reflect on what you’d like to say. With four weeks to go, it’s also time to schedule your final dress fitting for you and your best girls.

One week to go…

If you’ve followed this guide carefully, you should have almost every detail planned and perfected by now, so you can relax and enjoy the run-up to your big day. Let the fun part of wedmin begin – decorating the venue, packing your suitcases for the honeymoon and heading to your bridal suite for a girly night in with your bridesmaids! Just don’t stay up giggling too late, you’ve got a big day ahead!