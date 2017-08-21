What’s not to love about an autumn wedding? The fallen leaves, rich golds and rusty oranges create the perfect backdrop, so it’s no wonder autumn is becoming one of the most popular seasons to tie the knot…

Decorations and details are key when it comes to creating the perfect ambience. Laura and Jason’s countryside wedding was full of stunning autumnal details, including ivy, pinecones and seasonal berries.

Stationery is also a great way to add an autumn feel to your wedding. Why not add a pinecone, tree or leaf motif to your save-the-dates and wedding invitations, then keep the theme going with your wedding programmes and place cards?

Jessica and Jordan chose September to celebrate their autumn wedding. Embracing a natural, rustic vibe, the bride chose a hand-tied bouquet featuring thistles, ferns and foliage to perfectly complement their venue’s wilder areas in the grounds. A light champagne coloured dress added warmth, while the gentle purples of heather enhanced their rustic feel.

If your wedding is based outside, make sure you have a cosy place for guests to stay warm. Lanterns, blankets and hot chocolates will keep everyone snug.

Autumn is all about colour – we love the burnt oranges, berry purples and deep reds to create that cosy, romantic mood! Cara and Nick used burgundy as the colour of their gorgeous wedding day, and it worked perfectly. Teamed with the silvery greens of eucalyptus leaves in the bouquet, and their weathered barn venue, the overall look was romantic and stylishly seasonal.

If you’re not a fan of deep browns and reds, then a vibrant and leafy green colour scheme will create a fresh feel for your autumn wedding day. Take inspiration from Katie and Andrew’s forest themed wedding for this – although this couple tied the knot in summer, this style is just as beautifully suited to the autumn months, too.

If you’re planning a wedding on a budget, using evergreen foliage or gold-sprayed fallen leaves are low cost ways to give your decor impact from the ceiling. Simply string up your foliage centrepieces with trailing fairy lights or tea light baubles to create a warm and enchanting effect.

Lauren and James used seasonal trends to style their October wedding, featuring pumpkins and Halloween-inspired orange and purple hues. Their wedding reception was a harvest festival of colour, from the bunting to the blooms, to the ribbons trailing from the bride’s bouquet.

One of the couple’s most memorable ideas was to use hollowed out pumpkins in place of vases. They worked with silk faux flowers to allow them to create the quirky table centres in advance – an option that shouldn’t blow your budget and prevents any last-minute stress.

Deep reds and cool creams were the inspiration for Amy and Christopher, and their woodland photoshoot was the perfect setting for their crisp October wedding. If you want to create an autumnal feel to your wedding day, use natural products as much as you can. Why not go for a walk and gather items for your table centres and to decorate the venue? Pine cones, fallen leaves, fresh berries… go wild!

Feeling inspired? If you’re having an autumn wedding, make sure you check out the coolest shades for bridesmaids!