Things A Bride Should Never DIY.

Wedding DIY projects can be a joy and a really nice way to give your big day the personal touch we all want, but there are some things that even the most craft-loving bride should leave to the experts. The details of your day are often all tied up on the wedding morning. This is the start of your big day and should be spent enjoying getting yourself ready for walking down the aisle, NOT worrying about any potential DIY disasters!

The wedding cake

If you’re a good baker or even have a friend of member of the family who is, then there’s nothing to stop you having a home baked wedding cake. However we would recommend getting your cake professionally decorated or decorated by someone who has done it before. While simple and rustic is all the rage right now, the final touches and execution of a wedding cake should be precise, layers level with an overall more refined look than your average tea time sponge. You can find all of the things you’ll need to know about choosing the right wedding cake for your big day right here! >> 5 Important Things To Ask Your Cake Baker

The bridesmaid dresses

Here’s the scenario: a friend or relative offers to make your bridesmaid dresses for you. You’re tempted – they’re doing it for free and all you’ve got to buy is the material. So what happens if the dresses are a disaster? Do you put your girls in something else on your big day? This means you’ll have to fork out for fabric and buy new bridesmaid dresses as well. You also have to face telling your friend or relative why your bridesmaids aren’t in her homemade creations.

Bridesmaid dresses don’t have to be expensive. Ebony Rose, Dessy and In One Clothing have some great styles including multiway looks too! Try Coast or ASOS for popular budget-friendly alternatives. Get your girls to try on their dresses, too, so you can find out which styles really suit them. Mismatched dresses are bang on trend so don’t feel like you have to dress your girls all in the same style either.

Your wedding dress

Unless you’re Alice Temperley, we’d really advise against making your wedding dress. This is such a major, important part of the day, there’s no point taking chances with it. Plus, this is the one time in your life where you’ll be able to visit a bridal boutique, try on lots of gowns and be treated like a princess. Who wouldn’t want to experience that?!

You’re going to have enough to do planning your wedding, without spending countless hours hunched over your sewing machine. If you’re really on a budget, keep an eye out for sample sales, designer days or look out for some decent discounts during wedding shows.

Your bridal hair

Even if you’re a professional hairdresser, it might be better to hand over the responsibility of your crowning glory to a professional stylist on your big day. You’re probably going to feel a bit nervy on the morning of your wedding and fiddling around with straighteners, kirby grips and extensions might add to the stress. Relax, enjoy the time with your family and friends and let someone else pamper you.

Organise a trip to the salon on the morning of your wedding day or better still have your hairdresser come to you – getting ready with your mum and your girls is a great way to start your big day and will help calm your nerves! Check out our favourite 17 best bridal hair looks! Plus 10 up dos for your bridesmaids!

The wedding flowers

Even if you’re a dab hand at floral displays, the responsibility of creating bouquets on the morning of your wedding is going to be too much. Instead, hand over the responsibility over to a professional florist and talk to them about your big day ideas well in advance.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you creating simple floral decorations for your wedding reception, especially if you’re having an English country garden-styled wedding. But it all takes time and your wedding morning should be an enjoyable part of the whole day dedicated to time with your leading ladies and getting ready in your dress!

Doing your own music

If you’re organising your reception music via an iPod then you need to make sure that a responsible friend is in charge, because you won’t be able to keep dashing over to find the exact song you’re looking for.

It’s far better to spend a bit of money on a professional DJ to keep the music going all evening. Music plays a huge part of creating an atmosphere at your wedding reception that so many brides say they are glad they invested in it. Make your wedding entertainment a key element in your wedding budget. This way you can really make your day unique and have the grand finale to impress all of your guests.

The Wedding Photography

We think one of the most important if not THE most important element on the day that should be done by a professional is your wedding photography. We’re pretty sure you’ll feel the same when we say that your wedding album with be with you always and will provide a substantial amount of your precious memories of the day and capture moments that maybe even you weren’t there for between other guests, family members and friends! A professional photographer will be able to suggest in advance the best times during the day to take group shots, the best poses for you and your groom, the best locations…the list goes on! You’ll want to ensure you get the best chance of capturing the less formal and totally priceless moments too that will make the investment worth every single penny!>> 14 Priceless Moments Captured At Real Weddings!

To all the brides that are DIY-ing these wedding details – we salute you! At Wedding Ideas, we love to see DIY features and extra personal touches. Just remember to not give yourself too much to do; sometimes it’s nice to handover a job to someone else to get done!