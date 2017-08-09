7 Ways To Use Your Wedding Dress After The Big Day

Finding your dream wedding dress is definitely up there with the most special moments of getting married and being a bride! But what do you do with your dress once the day is over? Here are your options…

Store it

Here’s an option for you: do nothing with it. If you hate the idea of doing anything drastic with it, then put it away in your cupboard. This way you can pull it out whenever you want – show your daughters, your granddaughters, and maybe even show yourself you can still fit in it.

Frame it

But it’s not all about keeping it hidden away in your wardrobe. You can keep the whole dress intact – with no risks of moths feasting on it at all – by framing it. Why not give it pride of place in your living room!

Pass it on

Whether you give it to someone you know like your own daughter on her wedding day, or someone you don’t know, it’s lovely to know that your wedding dress will be put to good use and in a safe home.

Donate it

Again, knowing your wedding dress has been put to good use will bring a smile to your face, we’re sure. If you don’t want a big dress taking up most of your space in your wardrobe, donating is a fantastic idea. Donate it to your local charity shop where you know it will be looked after and where you know the money for it will be put towards a good cause, or a similar charity like Brides Against Breast Cancer for example.

Recycle it

However, if you can’t bear the thought of parting with it even though you’ve got your hubby telling you it’s too big for the wardrobe, recycle it! Transform it in to a quilt that you can pass down the generations. Or if you’d prefer something a little more personal, how about custom lingerie? Or a Christening gown for your child?

Trash it

The most alternative option of them all – ‘Trash the Dress’ photoshoots have been known to take place after the ceremony or at the end of the wedding day! Whether this comes in the form of a romantic underwater shoot at your destination wedding, paint party or muddy country couples shoot, brides are letting go after months of stressful planning and adopting a reckless attitude to expressing their creative freedom! Don’t forget you’ll get some pretty unique wedding photos out of this too!

Fancy dress

You never know when your dress can come in use in the future. Do we need to remind you of the Friends wedding dress episode? Wine and wedding dress night, anyone?

