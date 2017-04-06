Congratulations! The long awaited role of mother of the bride is firmly in your grasp and the excitement of this announcement is hard to contain isn’t it! Tread cautiously, it can come with big responsibilities! And although you’re going to have a number of jobs to help out with during the wedding planning process, there are some things you should probably leave for the bride and groom to decide themselves. Here are a few helpful hints:

Don’t spill news of the engagement

Yes, you may be super duper excited, but unless your daughter and groom have asked you otherwise, it’s their job to tell everyone the good news so try to keep it under wraps before then!

Don’t invite guests without asking the couple beforehand

Although there might be friends of yours and long lost family members that you think have to be at the wedding don’t storm ahead and invite them without consulting the bride and groom first. They might be sticking to a budget so have a limited amount of guests, and they might feel too embarrassed to say otherwise!

Offer your help

This is a tricky one, as you might not want to get in the way, but it’s just as bad to not offer help at all. Your daughter will be able to tell you if you’re doing too much or too little.

Don’t over-promise and under-deliver

When it comes to money, time, advice and resources don’t offer anything unless you know you can do it! You don’t want to leave the bride and groom panicking about anything in the lead-up to the big day so make sure you know yourself first, how much you are able to help and manage the bride and groom’s expectations from the off.

Don’t compare it to other weddings

Ever. The bride will not appreciate hearing about how ‘Ellen from secondary school had the most expensive, lavish wedding in the world’, when they could be planning a wedding on a tight budget!

Don’t look to ‘out-do’ the mother of the groom

It’s easy to get carried away but it’s not a competition! There’s no need to get the most elaborate, expensive outfit or the biggest hat – this isn’t anymore about the bride’s family as it is the groom’s. Enjoy the wedding planning process with your daughter and think of it as an opportunity to bring both families closer together!

Don’t be pushy

It’s good to offer your opinions, but there’s a time and place. If the bride and groom don’t want to use pink silk chair covers, then they don’t have to, even if you really do think it’s for the best.

Your job is to be supportive of both the bride and groom during the wedding planning process, and to enjoy their wedding day! If you’re struggling on finding the perfect mother of the bride outfit, we have just the thing for you!