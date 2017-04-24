Having bridesmaids is one of the biggest wedding day traditions, but are they really necessary? We’ve pulled together some of the reasons NOT to have your best friends up front and why they really won’t be offended either.

Too much choice!

If you are part of a large girl group, picking a manageable number to be your bridesmaids without requiring a mini bus can be a lot of unnecessary thinking AND overthinking! As well as potential worries of offending the few left out, you can see how this good deed to get the girls involved could soon spin out of control! Why not send them a note, instead, detailing how much you love and appreciate them, and explain you have decided not to have bridesmaids but you would love them to join your on a girl’s holiday hen party!

Sack off the stereotype

According to Pinterest’s 2017 trends report, for reasons alongside budget and a trend towards smaller and elopement style weddings, brides to be are letting traditions take a back seat and researching more ‘bridesmaid-less wedding inspiration’ than ever before! Gone are the days that brides feel dictated too, to adhere to the ‘rules’ of wedding planning! Let us tell you a little secret…There really are no rules!

Added cost

Since you have asked your leading ladies to stand alongside you, you might feel awkward to ask them to pay for their own dresses especially if they feature a particular style or colour that you know they aren’t likely to wear again! While 2 or 3 may not be so noticeable, a larger girl group all to be kitted out will soon put a dent in your budget that could be put o better use! Don’t forget too, hair and make-up for everyone that will sync your styles and harmonise your bridal party look (very important) isn’t exactly budget-savvy either.

So. Many. Opinions

The arguments on your wedding day Whatsapp group are starting to wear a little thin and choosing your dream dress hasn’t been made easy since your bridal party all have their own opinion of what looks good. Your best friend wants red tea-length dresses for all the bridesmaids, but your sister thinks classic white floor-length gowns! While this is essentially your decision being it YOUR big day, keeping a group of fussy females happy is a challenge. If this is a major concern to you ditch the tradition or appoint a maid of honour who you trust to take the girls off bridesmaids shopping, with the bride’s vision in mind!

Let them have fun, too!

Your bestie will probably be feeling the pressure to help you plan, so maybe it’s best to let them sit back and enjoy the day, too and not feel obliged to help you. Call on friends if you need help making table centrepieces, or if you’re at a loss for words for your big day speech – they’ll be thankful you’ve asked them but also super relieved they don’t have any big responsibilities.

If you definitely want to have bridesmaids as part of your wedding day, find out the best ways to keep them happy throughout your planning!