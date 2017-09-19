19 Flattering Wedding Dresses To Suit Older Brides

EVERY bride should feel amazing on her wedding day regardless of her age, but we understand that buying a wedding dress when you’re over 40 can be a different experience to buying one when you’re in your twenties. Whether you found your Prince Charming later in life, or it’s not your first time down the aisle, we’ve picked some of our favourite wedding dresses to suit older brides for some serious inspiration…

First things first – it’s your wedding day, so you should wear something that you feel completely beautiful in, without worrying what other people think. Often second-time or mature brides feel that they can’t wear certain types of dress or colours, but we say that as long as you feel happy and comfortable, then you can wear whatever you want! If you want to wear a glittering princess ballgown in diamond white, then go for it! However, if you’re looking for something a little more low-key, or you want to cover up certain areas, then we have some suggestions.

Many older brides might not feel comfortable with a strapless style, so we recommend looking into a dress that at least has wide shoulder straps. Even better is a flattering cap sleeve, or a three-quarter length style. Don’t worry that a full-length sleeve will look frumpy – look at Kate Middleton and Grace Kelly’s classic style! Just keep the sleeve sheer to avoid looking too covered up.

Sheer fabric is an ideal way to show a little skin without feeling naked. If you hate high-neck dresses but would be uncomfortable showing your chest in a church or in front of family, choose a dress with a sheer overlay. If you love the look of a dramatic back but feel nervous about baring too much flesh, then find one with a sheer panel!

When it comes to accessories, consider complementing your gown with a fitted jacket – that way you can cover up during the ceremony, and remove it for the evening reception. We’re also big fans of older brides in fascinators or birdcage veils, for those who feel that a cathedral-length veil isn’t appropriate.

Wedding dresses to suit older brides

Take inspiration from latest bridal collections for 2017/18. Take note of subtle necklines, soft shapes and varied sleeve length and style. These are all elements that will complement an older bride and remember to choose a style that will make your best features shine!

