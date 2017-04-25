It’s easy to get carried away when planning your reception decor (we’re looking at you, Pinterest!).

Sometimes the grand floral installations and chandelier ceilings can distract you from the finer details, and believe us – they do count. If you’d planned amazing greenery arches but had bare tables and no place for cards, your guests would notice. And not in a good way.

That doesn’t mean that your smaller and more practical pieces can’t be beautiful, though. Here, we bring together our edit of six wedding decor essentials that every couple’s celebration should include. And don’t worry – they still pack in plenty of Pinterest-worthy pretty (we can’t resist, either!).

Because, if you didn’t have the Mr & Mrs bunting to prove it, did you really get married? Hessian choices are always popular, but we’re loving the gold glitter right now!

Mirror table centre plates are also a must. Just ask our brides – there’s a reason they’re one of our absolute bestsellers. Mirror plates will reflect any colour scheme beautifully, co-ordinate with on trend rose gold or sparkly décor, and make those flickering candles even more atmospheric… romantic reception here you come!



After spending hours struggling with your table plan, make sure you add place name cards so guests can actually find their allotted seats! Simple, chic curves and scalloped edging make these white cards timeless and totally irresistible. And at just £2.99 per pack, they’re a steal!

For traditional weddings, tipi weddings, and even outdoor weddings, you can never have too many candles. Cluster them on your reception tables, line walkways, have them spilling down the edges of the stairs… Their gentle, atmospheric glow creates a dramatic decoration for a tiny investment.

Next up come these gorgeous rose gold sequin table runners. If you’ve even had the littlest glimpse inside Wedding Ideas, or on Pinterest, or Instagram or anywhere weddings lately, then you’ll know rose gold and sequins are big. Unfurl them on your tables to make a big, beautiful impact (they’ll look great with the mirror plates!).

When the partying has drawn to a close and you wake up together as newlyweds, it won’t take long for you to want to do it all again. That’s why it’s so important to have a guestbook. Have your friends and family leave good wishes, advice for a happy marriage and any other funny tales from the wedding. You’ll return to it more than you might think to leaf through the pages and reminisce about your perfect day.