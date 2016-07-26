

It’s a wedding, honeymoon and holiday with friends and family in one!

Elite island resorts has a wedding location to suit everyone – from big families to just to the two of you. From a 135 acre private island resort in the Grenadines to Antigua and St Lucia locations equipped to look after multi-generational families, our dedicated weddings team at each resort plan every step of the big day with our bridal parties. At all Elite Island Resorts the basics of every wedding ceremony are included in the price of all stays 7 nights and more, and the team are incredibly experienced in creating bespoke memories beyond the “I do” on the beach, including the style and beauty moodboard, dining, music and exploring the Caribbean islands throughout the celebrations. Getting married in the Caribbean is a great way to combine many elements of a wedding and particularly combine rather than add costs, as everyone is already on a tropical island ready to enjoy both the event and some R&R.

Bride and Groom can island hop from the wedding to their honeymoon

Not only is a big family beach wedding possible on a reasonable budget, but the newlyweds can easily share the big day with everyone on one island and then hop off to another: St James’s Club Morgan Bay St Lucia is brilliant for different ages in a party, before skipping off to Galley Bay Resort & Spa Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, The Club Resort & Spa Barbados or Palm Island Resort in the Grenadines for an adults only honeymoon.

Guaranteed sunshine and stunning backdrops

Not only is it easy to enjoy the big day with few weather worries, but photography will be stunning to boot. Elite Island Resorts has dedicated professionals for both photography and video to capture the celebrations and the locations from sunrise to sunset are beautiful.



It’s great value and budget peace of mind

The average cost of a wedding in the UK is said to be approximately £21,000. Choosing a Caribbean wedding can make the overall cost from £900-1200 per person for a 7 night all inclusive stay that includes a basic wedding package. At Elite Island Resorts locations, the all-inclusive stay means that beyond the big day (with ceremony and administration included in stays 7 nights and over) dining at the great choice of restaurants at each resort and all water sports are included throughout, leaving more budget for the dress, spa and trips out to discover the Islands.

Discover the Caribbean beyond the beaches

From Volcanoes and natural mud baths on St Lucia, Sting Ray swimming and Rainforest zip lining on Antigua to swimming with turtles in the Grenadines or on Barbados to discovering the turquoise waters where Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed in the Grenadines, if you’re looking for an activity filled honeymoon, the Caribbean delivers.

Spa inclusive day are go!

When pampering is such a big part of a wedding and honeymoon, choosing the Caribbean is a great way to budget treatments before and after the big day to really relax into the whole event. Elite Island Resorts offer spa-inclusive stays for budget peace of mind offering 5 spa treatments during a 7 night stay included in the price. It’s a great way to experience the Tranquility open air spas at St James’s Club Antigua, Galley Bay Resort & Spa and the brand newly opened spa on Palm Island Resort featuring a hot tub overlooking the sea and a range of Aromatherapy Associates experiences on the menu.



Elite Island Resorts

Elite Island Resorts is a collection of beachfront resorts in the Caribbean. Resorts include: St. James’s Club & Villas, The Verandah Resort & Spa, Pineapple Beach Club, Jolly Beach Resort and Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua; Morgan Bay Beach Resort in St. Lucia; Long Bay Beach Club in Tortola BVI; Palm Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and The Club Barbados Resort & Spa.

www.eliteislandresorts.co.uk