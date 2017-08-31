6 Of The Most Romantic Wedding Readings From Books

If you and your h2b are lovers of literature, then fiction is a great place to look for meaningful wedding readings. Here are six of our favourite wedding readings to serenade the most romantic couple on their wedding day.

The Bridge Across Forever by Richard Bach

A soul mate is someone who has locks that fit our keys, and keys to fit our locks. When we feel safe enough to open the locks, our truest selves step out and we can be completely and honestly who we are; we can be loved for who we are and not for who we’re pretending to be. Each unveils the best part of the other. No matter what else goes wrong around us, with that one person we’re safe in our own paradise. Our soul mate is someone who shares our deepest longings, our sense of direction. When we’re two balloons, and together our direction is up, chances are we’ve found the right person. Our soul mate is the one who makes life come to life.

This novel is inspired by the author’s relationship with his wife, who he considered his one true soulmate even after their sad divorce. You can’t deny that this extract is a beautiful description of how two people can make each other feel safe, loved and supported, which makes it perfect for a wedding.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

I have for the first time found what I can truly love – I have found you. You are my sympathy – my better self – my good angel; I am bound to you with a strong attachment. I think you good, gifted, lovely: a fervent, a solemn passion is conceived in my heart; it leans to you, draws you to my center and spring of life, wraps my existence about you – and, kindling in pure, powerful flame, fuses you and me in one. It was because I felt and knew this, that I resolved to marry you.

This lovely literary quote is spoken by Mr Rochester to his fiancé Jane Eyre, a classic romantic couple. We particularly like this quote because it mentions marriage, rather than just love, which makes it great reading material.

Wild Awake by Hilary T. Smith

People are like cities: We all have alleys and gardens and secret rooftops and places where daisies sprout between the sidewalk cracks, but most of the time all we let each other see is is a postcard glimpse of a skyline or a polished square. Love lets you find those hidden places in another person, even the ones they didn’t know were there, even the ones they wouldn’t have thought to call beautiful themselves.

This is another gorgeous quote that highlights how our other halves bring out the best in us and accept us for who we are. We think this quote would be brilliant for couples who love to travel together, or who have a passion for architecture.

Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak

Oh, what a love it was, utterly free, unique, like nothing else on earth! Their thoughts were like other people’s songs. They loved each other, not driven by necessity, by the ‘blaze of passion’ often falsely ascribed to love. They loved each other because everything around them willed it, the trees and the clouds and the sky over their heads and the earth under their feet. Perhaps their surrounding world, the strangers they met in the street, the wide expanses they saw on their walks, the rooms in which they lived or met, took more delight in their love than they themselves did.

Taken from Boris Paternak’s most famous novel, this quote describes the love between his characters Yuri and Lara. We like this quote because it describes two people completely wrapped up in one another – if you and your h2b have had a whirlwind romance, this one might be for you!

A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway

At night, there was the feeling that we had come home, feeling no longer alone, waking in the night to find the other one there, and not gone away; all other things were unreal. We slept when we were tired and if we woke the other one woke too so one was not alone. Often a man wishes to be alone and a woman wishes to be alone too and if they love each other they are jealous of that in each other, but I can truly say we never felt that. We could feel alone when we were together, alone against the others. We were never lonely and never afraid when we were together.

This sweet quote from Hemingway describes feeling like you and your partner are a team who can get through anything when you are together – if you’ve both overcome hardship during your relationship then this might be a good choice. The Amber Spyglass, by Philip Pullman I will love you forever; whatever happens. Till I die and after I die, and when I find my way out of the land of the dead, I’ll drift about forever, all my atoms, till I find you again… I’ll be looking for you, every moment, every single moment. And when we do find each other again, we’ll cling together so tight that nothing and no one’ll ever tear us apart. Every atom of me and every atom of you… We’ll live in birds and flowers and dragonflies and pine trees and in clouds and in those little specks of light you see floating in sunbeams… And when they use our atoms to make new lives, they won’t just be able to take one, they’ll have to take two, one of you and one of me, we’ll be joined so tight…

Although this quote comes from a fantasy book, we still think that it’s very real and beautiful, and perfect for a wedding.

Childhood sweethearts? You won’t want to miss our wedding-worthy list of non-cheesy readings for long-term couples!

For ALL of your speech and wedding reading questions, you’ll find the answers right here in our Wedding Readings and Speeches section – including how to deliver the funniest speech your guests will have ever heard!