Boho brides, you’re in the right place! We’ve pulled together six of the best bohemian details to transform your big day. It’s all about atmospheric lighting, wild floral designs featuring a rich palette of colours, subtle gold glitter accents and hessian. Read on to get a beautifully bohemian big day look…

Step aside bunting, for the bohemian bride hanging feathers are the order of the day. These gorgeous feathers are dipped in gold sparkles, creating a beautiful twinkle when hung from the ceiling with fairylights.

The boho look is all about big blooms and luscious foliage. Talk to your florist about what you’re dreaming of and show them examples to make sure you get boho style as you envision it. We love the rich purples and deep greens with light pink accents in this floral tablescape.

Flower crowns are next on the list after the dress for a bride with bohemian style. Choose blooms and foliage to suit the colour of your gown and bouquet. This crown has herbs tied in, creating a wonderful shape and scent.

The best wedding themes are consistent throughout the day. This hessian and lace guest book is ideal and complements the laid-back, rustic chic bohemian look effortlessly.

Don’t forget the glamour! Many boho looks include a touch of luxury – introduce it into your wedding details by adding glittery gold accents. These could be your shoes, bag, jewellery, table decorations… the possibilities are endless.

No boho scheme is complete without atmospheric lighting. Think lower level, romantic lighting to cast a warm glow across your reception venue and set off your sparkly and floral accents using flickering candles or big bulb fairylights.

To see how our real brides and grooms have nailed boho style, check out Nicci and Vaughn’s boho chic big day and Ollie and Ellen’s coral boho wedding!