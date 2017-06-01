If you’re wondering where to start to create an unforgettable wedding full of magical moments, then look no further. With so many options and so many choices to be made, it’s no wonder that couples feel overwhelmed when starting out with wedding planning. From picking the right fancy-dress hen party outfit to finding the stylish wedding car hire for your show stopping entrance – we are here to help. Here are our pick of 5 ways to add the personal touch to your day that will leave your guests wishing it was their wedding!

Creative Reception

Think gin tasting and cocktail stations, a fancy dress corner partnered with a photo booth – the more creative the better. If you want to keep your guests entertained from dusk ‘til dawn, consider ideas like these to get conversations flowing, memories building and the laughter will follow! Sourcing humorous outfits from your local fancy dress shop will enable you to set up an adults dressing up area! Paired with a photo booth, this will stimulate everyone at your wedding to have fun, laugh ALOT and even be a little silly with the props, whilst capturing every magical moment.

Delectable Cuisine

The theme and style of your wedding catering is in fact one of the most memorable elements of the day (we’ve heard) and the quality of food should leave a pleasant taste in your guests mouth. While this does not mean you should fork out a small fortune for an5 course a la carte meal, be sure to hire a caterer you trust to deliver phenomenal results, quality ingredients and the types of food all of your guests will love. Whilst a traditional roast meat dinner is still an all-time favourite for many, there are plenty of modern alternatives that will leave your guests not only satisfied but impressed!

Wedding cakes are also evolving rapidly, creative baking trends and techniques are pushing more and more couples to choose modern cupcake displays, elaborate doughnut towers and decadent tiered cheesecakes instead of the traditional three-tier fruit cake.

Personal Décor

Personalisation and paying attention to the finer details really does go a long way. Ensuring your wedding day is as unique as possible will make it all the more memorable for you and your guests and most importantly feature in the wedding photographs that you will cherish forever. There is no doubt the venue décor will be in line with your colour scheme or theme, even with the smallest of ideas think about every area of your wedding that can be customised on a budget or not including your cake, favours, centrepieces, flowers, name cards, pretty much anything!

A Show Stopping Entrance And Getaway

There are many ways you can arrive and leave your ceremony and reception in style! If you can’t quite image yourself arriving at your reception by horse and carriage or limousine, no need to fret, there are plenty of alternatives that are a little more you and in keeping with your theme! Find wedding car hire services near you and see how they can cater to your needs!

Quality Entertainment

The entertainment finale at the end of the evening is very important and while the usual wedding DJ, with an amazing playlist of your favourites may well keep your guests on their feet till the very end, there is nothing more personal than a live band to kick off the festivities. Having a live band will create a greater feeling of intimacy and can be tailored to your personal music tastes. No matter how big or small the ceremony, the personal touch will evoke emotion in a way that pre-recorded music cannot.