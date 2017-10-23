5 Reasons To Propose This Christmas!

There’s no better time than Christmas to pop the question but how do you pick the perfect moment to propose? Here’s how to make the most of this magical season and make it extra special…

Proposing to the love of your life is possibly the single most nail-biting experience one could ever face. The stress of getting that one special moment right can be the biggest decision you will ever have to make. If you’re thinking of asking for your partner’s hand in marriage, now’s the perfect time to decide just how you’d like to do it.

The perfect Christmas gift

This Christmas, express your adoration with the perfect gift that symbolises love, commitment and desire – and that is with the diamond engagement ring of her dreams. Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a girl’s best friend. Present it on Christmas morning, during a walk or over breakfast in bed.

At a special gathering

If you’re a confident person and want to show everyone just how much your partner means to you, why not propose in front of your friends and family around the dinner table? Alternatively if you want that special moment just to be between the two of you, pop the question in private and then make the announcement later in the day. Let everyone be part of your joy!

The Christmas glow

There’s no denying that the Christmas period holds a certain magic in the air. Why not pop the question while you’re putting the finishing touches to your decorations? That way, your first selfie as an engaged couple will be in front of all those sparkling lights – you’ll look like superstars!

The Christmas sales

Now amongst all the emotive reasons to propose, we have to enclose at least one practical suggestion and that, of course, is money. One of the many great things we love about Christmas is its winter sales. Whether it’s been a good year for you or not, we all love a sale, so why not take advantage and buy her dream engagement ring at a fraction of the cost.

New year, fresh start

The end of the year often represents a time of growth for many couples. With a few weeks away until the New Year, resolutions tend to occupy our minds. Why not take that leap of faith and look forward to the next step that love can bring by binding it all together with a lifelong commitment.

