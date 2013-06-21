So what’s going to be hot and what’s not going to be the flavour of the year in 2014? Kate Thompson from Confetti.co.uk shows us what trends you need to be having for your 2014 celebration.

Bring interest and colour to your wedding with a stunning decorative theme. Be ahead of your time, at the cutting edge of fashion or simply have a unique look unlike any other. You might choose to simply incorporate your favourite colour, have a running theme, a subtle feel or an overall style that runs from your initial Save the Date cards, through to your bridal party outfits and even the venue and the cake.

Colours and themes for 2014

Rich, regal chocolate-box purples, warm coffee colours and bright citrus shades are all very much in vogue for 2014. There are plenty of wedding collections to inspire you, whether you’re planning a festive winter wedding or a summer outdoor extravaganza. A pretty and romantic butterfly or love-bird theme or a striking vintage or retro celebration will come to life with colour and the right details.

Here are the top five hottest wedding themes for 2014 and how you can work them into your day.

Dramatic

If you’re a bride who prefers bold colours to pastels and likes to make a statement, then a dramatic theme is for you.

Venue

Theatrical, unusual venues, with high ceilings, striking picture windows and roaring open fires are all ideal for a dramatic-themed wedding.

Details

Over-sized floral decorations make bold statements and are as unusual as they are beautiful. Decorate ceilings with a thousand hanging ribbons, beads or crystals to add a truly amazing wow factor. Coloured lighting will enhance the look further and a dramatic firework finale will finish the evening reception with a bang!

Symbolic

The lighting of candles or the pouring of sand add a symbolic twist in a visually interesting way for all. During a symbolic sand ceremony the bride and groom take it in turns to pour coloured sand into a beautiful keepsake glass vase in front of their loved ones to symbolise the joining of two people, two families and the unity of their coming together.

Venue

The symbolic sand ceremony can be performed anywhere with permission. Make a seaside wedding extra special and perform your sand ceremony on the beach or at a beautiful cliff-top venue for full effect.

Details

With decorative sand in every colour you’re sure to find the right shades for your colour scheme. Chinese lanterns will add another beautiful symbolic finale to your reception. Ask guests to write their wishes on each lantern before you send them up into the night sky in a breath-taking display of light.

Quirky

The trend for quirky wedding themes has evolved from humorous novelty into clever and stylish. Add subtle quirky details or go wild with an unusual theme to reflect your personal style, be it Art Deco of the roaring 20s currently enjoying a renaissance thanks to The Great Gatsby, or a Rock n Roll 1950s style theme in all its glory.

Venue

A quirky venue makes a wedding memorable for everyone whether it’s a civil ceremony at the zoo or on a football pitch, there are a variety of unusual wedding venues where you can hold both your ceremony and reception. If a Katie Price pumpkin-shaped carriage is not quite your style, an open-top red double-decker bus is a quirky-cool way to transport guests from one venue to the next.

Details

Add subtle quirky details to your wedding day with unusual vibrant coloured bridal shoes, a striking headdress in place of a tiara or by having personalised signs to direct guests at each venue. Cute personalised cake toppers can be found for every couple whether you’re dual ethnicity, same sex or just share a passion such as motorbikes! The very latest detail is the pretty ‘inside out cake’ which is cut open to reveal a decorative coloured or shaped sponge inside.

Organic

Green weddings are ‘where it’s at’ and not just for ethical or political reasons. A natural wedding theme, with its warm and friendly rustic country look can be eco-friendly as well uber stylish.

Venue

Get married in the great outdoors or celebrate your reception in a barn, in woodland or at a beautiful botanical venue such as Kew Gardens to ensure a stunning backdrop to your wedding photos.

Details

Organic materials for bridal outfits and table linens, organic, locally sourced food and eco-friendly wedding transport such as a romantic horse-drawn carriage, a cute and highly unusual tandem or even just an old fashioned stroll to the ceremony venue will make your wedding day even more special. Consider a green colour scheme, a cheese wedding cake and pretty lanterns. Finally, cover the ground with delicate rose petals for the ultimate finishing touch to an organic themed wedding.

Romance and roses

One wedding look that will always be in fashion is romance. In classic elegant form or a more contemporary reworking, the traditional look of the bridal bodice, morning suits and roses never dates. Bring it into the 21st century or work it with vintage, fairytale or retro details.

Venue

A candle-lit castle, romantic Victorian hotel with balconies and high ceilings or a venue with beautiful rose gardens will all hit the spot.

Details

Rose petals make the ultimate romantic statement, add colour and a beautiful scent, they are also available all year round. For something different to the usual pink or ivory roses, make a statement by walking up the aisle holding a single giant paper rose in place of a bouquet. Rose bud corsages and wrist or arm decorations are also a lovely and unusual detail. Source dyed roses in unusual colours such as blue or rich deep purple to make striking romantic rose centrepieces for your reception tables.

One final thought

This may be what’s tipped to be hot for next year but the sky’s the limit! When you plan your wedding it’s up to you what colours, look and theme the whole day takes on. It’s your chance to get creative and stamp your own personal style on the day you celebrate your marriage – the first day of the rest of your lives together. Make it even more special.