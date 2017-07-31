It’s easy to fall under the spell of wishing for an outdoor wedding. The scenery, the details, the dappled sunlight that makes the moment you say “I do” look as magical as it feels… but this is the UK, so let’s be realistic: even in the height of summer, you need to have a plan for rain.

Why not save yourself the stress of checking the weather forecast every day in the lead up to the big one? Considering greenhouse wedding venues instead might just be the answer. You’ll enjoy a leafy, almost tropical atmosphere, surrounded by nature, the sky and the smiles of your guests.

Whether you choose a greenhouse, orangery or even a glass marquee like Pippa Middleton, these venues promise a wedding your guests will never forget…

If you’ve been dreaming of becoming newlyweds close to nature and beneath a big, open sky but are worried about the weather, then greenhouse wedding venues will be perfect for you!

You get to enjoy gloriously green surroundings and the same stunning sky views, but in a sheltered position. We’re pretty sure you’d struggle to top this venue for your couple’s portraits, too.

Orangeries, conservatory-style ceilings and converted industrial spaces can all offer greenhouse-style weddings, too. Here, an old metal works in the throbbing centre of London uses a glass ceiling to create the greenhouse vibe, something that is enhanced by hanging baskets of ferns and ivy entwined around the metal beams. We love the contrast between the venue’s industrial roots and lush, living foliage.

Even if your venue is a more traditional building – think a country house or barn – you can still channel the vibe of greenhouse wedding venues. Perhaps there is a patio space outside, which could be covered with an awning to give you a pretty outdoor area, whatever the weather? Dress it up with delicate pompoms, honeycombs and bunting to give the area charm.

This reception rocks a greenhouse-worthy look thanks to its transparent details. From the marquee ceiling and open sides to the clear chiavari chairs and fish bowl centrepieces, almost every element evokes the appearance of glass and gives you a glorious view over the surrounding countryside. It’s a winner for us!

For another take on a similar style, how about an open-sided marquee? You get all the benefits of greenhouse wedding venues, but in a much more portable form. This option is ideal for couples who are struggling to find a glasshouse in their chosen location. Plus, when marquees are more permanent structures like this one, the grounds are landscaped to suit, so they feel every bit smart enough for your celebration.