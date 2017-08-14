5 of The Best Afternoon Tea’s You’ll EVER Have

A thoroughly British triumph, the Afternoon Tea was made fashionable by the Duchess of Bedford who saw fit to fill the gap between lunch and dinner! The busy lives of working class people made it clear this tradition was and has remained today an indulgent special treat on occasion or holiday. Tea rooms, country hotels and luxurious establishments since have perfected pastry skills, sandwich fillings and sourced the perfect tea blends to offer their own interpretations. But what makes Afternoon Tea more than just tea and cake?! Perhaps our five favourite ‘classic and alternative’ Afternoon Tea’s will tempt you to find out…

The Classic Afternoon Tea

The Ritz

The finest traditional British tea isn’t experienced at it’s best unless taken at the famous Ritz hotel in London where demand is at it’s highest. Where ingredients are as luxurious as the surroundings, nothing will disappoint! Served in the spectacular Palm Court, expect to tuck into precisely cut sandwiches, tempting pastry classics and fresh scones. All served alongside a selection of signature teas cleverly picked out by the hotel’s certified Tea Sommelier or a glass of bubbles! Why not try their exclusive Ritz Royal Blend Tea, only available at The Ritz?!

Christmas Afternoon Tea

Amba Hotels Charing Cross

As December looms and a city break takes you to London for a festive few days of Christmas shopping, a visit to The Amba Hotel Charing Cross should definitely be on the list! Head straight to The Terrace which offers all-day dining to indulge in a totally festive themed afternoon tea that will quite simply make you smile. The Terrace is beautifully decorated, with fabulous chandelier and panoramic windows looking out onto Trafalgar Square!

After a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, feast on Aged Keen’s farmhouse cheddar and onion chutney, English ham, sun-dried tomato paste and cucumber, free range egg and cream cheese sandwiches. As well as brioche rolls topped with crème fresh and smoked salmon. A selection of sweet treats follow, feature scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, gingerbread and mincemeat flavoured macarons and miniature chocolate logs. Handpicked teas and coffees are served in the finest crockery. Equally irresistible gluten free options are always available upon request or booking.

Icecream Afternoon Tea

The Dorchester

Alongside dainty finger sandwiches, scones and cakes, The Dorchester’s Ice Cream Champagne Afternoon Tea asserts three homemade ice creams! Blackberry mojito sorbet, clotted cream and cherry, honeycomb and strawberry basil sorbet are all served in home-made cones. Guests can also enjoy a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne or Rose Champagne as an accompaniment. The Ice Cream Afternoon Tea will be served in The Promenade at The Dorchester, from 1-31 August 2017.

Afternoon Indian Chai

The Painted Heron

For another sweet and spiced cultural afternoon tea adaption, The Painted Heron in Chelsea are hosting an Indian Chai this August with an assortment of fragrant delicacies. The sumptuous menu includes Chicken Tikka Chappati Wrap; Half Moon Green Pea Dumplings and Cucumber & Chutney Sandwiches. Sweet offerings include Kerala Paratha Roll with Clotted Cream and Jam. Traditional teas such as Masala Chai and Assam Tea are served alongside an optional Bombay Bellini Cocktail.

The Afternoon Chai will be available throughout August with 25% off during #AfternoonTeaWeek!

Special Edition Afternoon Tea

Boringdon Hall

Finally, every month Boringdon Hall feature a brand new special edition afternoon tea. Carefully designed and themed to complement the season, each one features the very best seasonal produce on offer. Following last month’s gin themed afternoon tea featuring gorgeous english garden flavours, Boringdon Hall present a whimsical wonderland themed tea! Featuring delicate infusions of earl grey, a decadent Queen of hearts strawberry gateaux and jam sponge playing cards. Not to mention the homemade strawberry jam for their signature scones! Their savoury selection includes veg packed tarts, classic filled sandwiches and smoked salmon blini’s.

Want to find the best afternoon tea near you? There is even a dedicated website where you can search the best afternoon tea by region in the UK (www.afternoontea.co.uk) – that is how seriously we take scones and sandwiches!