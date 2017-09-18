5 Alternative Wedding Cake Ideas For Your Big Day

Your wedding day should be completely and utterly you, so if a traditional wedding cake doesn’t float your boat – don’t have one! Here at Wedding Ideas we’ve seen our fair share of delectable desserts, both sweet and savoury, and these are five of our favourite alternative wedding cake ideas…

Cheese Cakes

We’re not talking the New York variety. Swap your three tiers of fruit cake for a tower of cheese instead. More and more brides and grooms are indulging their savoury side and turning to local cheesemongers to supply their ‘cake’. Even better, your cheese cake can double up as part of your evening buffet, served with grapes and an assortment of biscuits.

Naked Cakes

Not a fan of fondant icing? Choose a naked cake instead and fill your layers with delicious buttercream or chocolate ganache. Decorate with fresh fruit or ask your florist to supply a few extra blooms to go on top, naked cakes will complement summer and rustic weddings perfectly.

Cupcake, Doughnut and Cake Pop Towers

Match the cases and decoration to your wedding venue and theme and enjoy the ease and simplicity of serving a cupcake tower wedding cake. Don’t worry, you can still share that special moment cutting a cupcake and taking the first bite. We love the idea of serving your wedding cupcakes as part of the dessert course. This idea would also work well with other small bakes like doughnuts or cake pops!

Macarons and Croquembouche

Like cupcake towers, macaron towers are becoming increasingly popular with couples. The light French meringue-based biscuit looks incredibly smart because of the uniform shape and can be coloured and flavoured however your heart desires.

Croquembouche are the traditional French wedding cake. Let your sweet tooth run wild with a decadent stack of profiteroles, covered in caramel and spun sugar. Ask your florist to add flowers to match your bridal bouquet or wedding theme. OR you could even have a go at a little floral DIY yourself with our easy wedding cake decor guide

Sweets Table

If you want to keep your dessert offerings within a limited budget, providing a pick-and-mix style sweets table is a great option. Choose serving ware in keeping with your theme and provide labels for each type of sweet. Add cellophane bags and ribbon to make your sweets table double up as your wedding favours.

How to create your very own IRRESISTIBLE sweet table!

