Bride Clara reveals all about her hen do so you know what you’re in for!

“One of the first questions the girls asked me when I told them that I was engaged was, “what are you going to do for your hen?”. I guess that it’s the only bit that I have no control over; the bit that they can plan.”

“The hen dos and stag parties are now among the biggest of wedding rituals, with the bride’s friends trying to surprise the bride with a fabulous day or weekend away, filled with silliness and giggles and of course all the things the bride loves! But just what is the bride thinking in light of these surprises? Well, here are all of the thoughts I had on my very own hen do…”

1 Today is the day! Squeak!

2 I have no idea what to wear

3 Probably because I have no idea what we’re doing?!

4 Ooh, the door bell…

5 The girls are here!

6 Oh god, they’re completely re-packing my suitcase (is it to fit in with one of these 23 hen party themes, perhaps?!)

7 I might need that third pair of jeans

8 The mini bus is here, do I have everything?

9 Should I wee before I go?

10 Definitely don’t need a wee

11 Okay, I need a wee!

12 Arrived in Bournemouth

13 This isn’t the spa I was expecting

14 I wish I hadn’t worn this top

15 Seriously, who wears white to an assault course?!

16 To be fair, I didn’t know we were coming to an assault course

17 Phew, the girls have brought me gym leggings and a top

18 We all look amazing in our bride tribe Ts!

19 40 obstacles? Thank goodness I’ve been going to the gym

20 OMG that was so much fun!

21 It would have been hilarious watching us all on the scramble nets

22 We should have filmed that

23 Yes! Gemma recorded it on her phone

24 The girls definitely know me well

25 Next up, quad biking

26 If only Jason could see me now

27 He’d never imagine this to be my perfect hen, but I’m having a blast!

28 Quad bikes should be the way to travel for sure!

29 So. Much. Fun.

30 Ahh, time to chill – an hour in the luxury pool and Jacuzzi

31 Popping the bubbles in the bubbles!

32 I hope the girls remembered snacks

33 Yay! Cakes = winner

34 I wish I’d remembered my straighteners

35 Wow our accommodation is amazing. (Planning your own? Check out these ultimate ideas for hen weekends!)

36 So excited – our holiday home has a hot tub!

37 And we’re getting pizzas

38 Pizza and a hot tub… Living the dream!

39 My friends are the best

40 They’ve packed me a brand new dress for this evening

41 Love, love, love them!

42 Time to hit the town

43 Oops… mustn’t forget the bride sash! Or any of these four hen party essentials for a hen weekend away, for that matter…