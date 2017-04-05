Children’s wedding readings

There are all sorts of reasons why you may want a child to say some words as part of your wedding ceremony. Maybe you have younger brothers and sisters who would like to be given a special role or perhaps you both have children and step-children who want to be involved in the ceremony but aren’t quite grown up enough to be bridesmaids or groomsmen.

In that case, we’ve searched out a few readings that we think are particularly suitable for the younger members of your party!

On your wedding day



Unknown Author

The first poem we’ve chosen is called On your wedding day which talks about the journey that you will take as a couple.

Today is a day you will always remember

The greatest in anyone’s life

You’ll start off the day just two people in love

And end it as Husband and Wife

It’s a brand new beginning, the start of a journey

With moments to cherish and treasure

And although there’ll be times when you both disagree

These will surely be outweighed by pleasure

You’ll have heard many words of advice in the past

When the secrets of marriage were spoken

But you know that the answers lie hidden inside

Where the bond of true love lies unbroken

So live happy forever as lovers and friends

It’s the dawn of a new life for you

As you stand there together with love in your eyes

From the moment you whisper ‘I do’

And with luck all your hopes and your dreams can be real

May success find its way to your hearts

Tomorrow can bring you the greatest of joys

But today is the day it all starts

How your children see your day

Sandra Cook

The view of a wedding day from a child’s perspective.

Today you’re getting married; some say you’re getting wed

There’s crowds of people in our house, and strangers in my bed!

We had to get up early, take breakfast all together

Allowed to have the TV on to listen to the weather

Shower time was hectic, should have seen the queue

Girls were taking twice as long and air was turning blue

Hair was being straightened, perfume being sprayed

Nails were being painted, the boys of course delayed

Lots of make-up lots of shoes, sparkles in the hair

Pretty cards and parcels, flowers everywhere

Everyone had new clothes, Dad even wore a suit

Mum is looking stunning, and I look kinda cute

Posh car turned up at the door, took my Mum away

Left me with the other kids but told I couldn’t play

Lots of photos lots of fuss, what’s it all about?

Parties are for having fun, there’s no need to shout!

Mummy looks real pretty, Daddy’s not too bad

Someone here is crying but doesn’t look real sad

Lots of people laughing, sometimes very loud

Then it goes all quiet, lady talking to the crowd

Daddy holds Mum closely, putting on a ring

Says some words and makes a speech and makes them cry again

Mummy takes another ring and puts it on his finger

Says some words and makes a speech and then we hear a singer

Someone says a poem, lots of people clap

Waking up the funny man who’s taking a quick nap

Now we are all standing, watching them both kiss

They look so very happy, think they call it bliss!

Time to do some writing in a great big book

And with all those cameras, which way shall we look?

Is it nearly over, can I go and play?

Lets come back tomorrow, we can do it all again

Love is giving

Anon

Here are a few classic lines from the poem Love is giving.

Love is giving, not taking, mending, not breaking, trusting, believing,

never deceiving, patiently bearing and faithfully sharing each joy, every sorrow, today and tomorrow.

Love is kind, understanding, but never demanding.

Love is constant, prevailing, its strength never failing.

A promise once spoken for all time unbroken,

Love’s time is forever.

A word to husbands

Ogden Nash

If you want to raise a laugh during the reading, this short poem from Ogden Nash is sure to tickle a few ribs.

To keep your marriage brimming,

With love in the loving cup,

Whenever you’re wrong, admit it;

Whenever you’re right, shut up.

Winnie the Pooh

A. A. Milne

If there are several children you’d like to speak, why not get them to all stand up together as a team to give a few short quotes? In that case, we think this exert from Winnie The Pooh, gets it absolutely right.

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”

“Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind. “Pooh?” he whispered.

“Yes, Piglet?”

“Nothing,” said Piglet, taking Pooh’s hand. “I just wanted to be sure of you.”

“We’ll be Friends Forever, won’t we, Pooh?’ asked Piglet.

Even longer,’ Pooh answered.”

“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.”

What to avoid with children’s readings

Firstly remember to make sure that the words are appropriate for children to read and nothing too complicated in terms of words if this is to be read by particularly young children. Plus if you’re having a civil ceremony then there should be no religious content.

Also, don’t expect children to read poems that are very long, for them the shorter the better. They may start off confidently and then look around the room and become overtaken by shyness. Remember they’ll need lots of practice, so ask their parents and family to become involved and get them to help them.

If you’re looking for more ideas for your ceremony, our Wedding Readings and Speeches section is packed full of great readings for your big day!