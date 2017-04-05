Children’s wedding readings
There are all sorts of reasons why you may want a child to say some words as part of your wedding ceremony. Maybe you have younger brothers and sisters who would like to be given a special role or perhaps you both have children and step-children who want to be involved in the ceremony but aren’t quite grown up enough to be bridesmaids or groomsmen.
In that case, we’ve searched out a few readings that we think are particularly suitable for the younger members of your party!
On your wedding day
Unknown Author
The first poem we’ve chosen is called On your wedding day which talks about the journey that you will take as a couple.
Today is a day you will always remember
The greatest in anyone’s life
You’ll start off the day just two people in love
And end it as Husband and Wife
It’s a brand new beginning, the start of a journey
With moments to cherish and treasure
And although there’ll be times when you both disagree
These will surely be outweighed by pleasure
You’ll have heard many words of advice in the past
When the secrets of marriage were spoken
But you know that the answers lie hidden inside
Where the bond of true love lies unbroken
So live happy forever as lovers and friends
It’s the dawn of a new life for you
As you stand there together with love in your eyes
From the moment you whisper ‘I do’
And with luck all your hopes and your dreams can be real
May success find its way to your hearts
Tomorrow can bring you the greatest of joys
But today is the day it all starts
How your children see your day
Sandra Cook
The view of a wedding day from a child’s perspective.
Today you’re getting married; some say you’re getting wed
There’s crowds of people in our house, and strangers in my bed!
We had to get up early, take breakfast all together
Allowed to have the TV on to listen to the weather
Shower time was hectic, should have seen the queue
Girls were taking twice as long and air was turning blue
Hair was being straightened, perfume being sprayed
Nails were being painted, the boys of course delayed
Lots of make-up lots of shoes, sparkles in the hair
Pretty cards and parcels, flowers everywhere
Everyone had new clothes, Dad even wore a suit
Mum is looking stunning, and I look kinda cute
Posh car turned up at the door, took my Mum away
Left me with the other kids but told I couldn’t play
Lots of photos lots of fuss, what’s it all about?
Parties are for having fun, there’s no need to shout!
Mummy looks real pretty, Daddy’s not too bad
Someone here is crying but doesn’t look real sad
Lots of people laughing, sometimes very loud
Then it goes all quiet, lady talking to the crowd
Daddy holds Mum closely, putting on a ring
Says some words and makes a speech and makes them cry again
Mummy takes another ring and puts it on his finger
Says some words and makes a speech and then we hear a singer
Someone says a poem, lots of people clap
Waking up the funny man who’s taking a quick nap
Now we are all standing, watching them both kiss
They look so very happy, think they call it bliss!
Time to do some writing in a great big book
And with all those cameras, which way shall we look?
Is it nearly over, can I go and play?
Lets come back tomorrow, we can do it all again
Love is giving
Anon
Here are a few classic lines from the poem Love is giving.
Love is giving, not taking, mending, not breaking, trusting, believing,
never deceiving, patiently bearing and faithfully sharing each joy, every sorrow, today and tomorrow.
Love is kind, understanding, but never demanding.
Love is constant, prevailing, its strength never failing.
A promise once spoken for all time unbroken,
Love’s time is forever.
A word to husbands
Ogden Nash
If you want to raise a laugh during the reading, this short poem from Ogden Nash is sure to tickle a few ribs.
To keep your marriage brimming,
With love in the loving cup,
Whenever you’re wrong, admit it;
Whenever you’re right, shut up.
Winnie the Pooh
A. A. Milne
If there are several children you’d like to speak, why not get them to all stand up together as a team to give a few short quotes? In that case, we think this exert from Winnie The Pooh, gets it absolutely right.
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”
“Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind. “Pooh?” he whispered.
“Yes, Piglet?”
“Nothing,” said Piglet, taking Pooh’s hand. “I just wanted to be sure of you.”
“We’ll be Friends Forever, won’t we, Pooh?’ asked Piglet.
Even longer,’ Pooh answered.”
“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.”
What to avoid with children’s readings
Firstly remember to make sure that the words are appropriate for children to read and nothing too complicated in terms of words if this is to be read by particularly young children. Plus if you’re having a civil ceremony then there should be no religious content.
Also, don’t expect children to read poems that are very long, for them the shorter the better. They may start off confidently and then look around the room and become overtaken by shyness. Remember they’ll need lots of practice, so ask their parents and family to become involved and get them to help them.
If you’re looking for more ideas for your ceremony, our Wedding Readings and Speeches section is packed full of great readings for your big day!
Our daughter is but as she is 15 she has written her own and we are not allowed to hear it until the big day 🙂
My daughter who was 18 read a poem we didnt know what it was till the day
That’s a great idea – nice to have some surprises on the day!
Our son read a poem called LOVE which he wrote himself. He’s 8.
He wrote the poem himself? That’s amazing – can you share it with us on the forum?http://www.weddingideasmag.com/forum/topic/222-the-best-wedding-readings-and-poems-for-children/
It was part of a school competition or something, where some of them were published in a book. He was 7 when he wrote it – he didn’t write it specifically for the wedding, but as it was titled ‘Love’ we thought it would be appropriate and asked him if he would like to read it out! – Love tastes like candy, Love smells like flowers, Love sounds like singing, Love feels like foods, Love looks like hearts.
My partner is a primary school teacher and his children wrote some prayers which my younger cousins are reading in church.
My niece (7) read a reading ‘an excerpt from the velveteen rabbit’ it was so special!
My god son is doing a speech. I don’t know the content but his mum will make sure it’s appropriate x
Oh – he’s 11
