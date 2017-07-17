4 Easy Exercises To Tone Arms.

Where we get your arms wedding ready with a series of quick and easy exercises to do in the lead up to your big day!

Your wedding day is approaching, and of course you are going to want to look and feel your most amazing best. Trainer Georgia Johns understands this perfectly, because she is planning her own wedding too! “As a bride to be, you probably want to focus on exercising and toning different parts of your body than you normally would…

Something women always ask me about is how to get rid of ‘bingo wings’, so I’m going to give you my top tips and exercises to tone and tighten those triceps. Here are some of my favourite ways to prepare your arms. Don’t forget the key to all good health and good skin is to drink lots of water. Staying hydrated can help reduce cellulite and maintain the elasticity of your skin along with a healthy diet and these exercises!”