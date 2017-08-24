35 REAL Bride styles For Some Serious Dress Inspiration…

We LOVE bringing you the latest looks, trends and era’s that our featured brides embody on their wedding day! You wont want to miss our round up of 35 beautiful modern bridal looks featured every month in Wedding Ideas – let these brides guide your own bridal style. Notice themes and details from the brides themselves, the gown, hair, accessories, flowers, shoes and even location! Which bride’s look do you love MOST?! Share the love for all of our wonderfully talented photographers too that have captured these bridal beauties! Enjoy x

Whether you are a traditional, modern, alternative or bohemian bride, the best advice we can give to our newly engaged brides-to-be is to remain true to your own unique style. (Your groom will want you to look like you!) Keep it natural not forced and let your own theme be derived from the features you know will wow on YOU!

Anna Clarke Photography

Johastingsphotography

Katymelling.com

Chris Barber Photography

Kerriemitchell.co.uk

Zara Price Photography

Justinferrariphotography.co.uk

rachelhudson.co.uk

helenrussellphotography.co.uk

lilyandfrank.co.uk

Lisa Devlin Photography

thismodernlove.co.uk

Eliza Claire Photography

Aimee K Photography

Patdyphotography.com

eleanorjaneweddings.couk

robbakerashton.com

Holliecarlinphotography.com

Sarahleggephotography.co.uk

albertpalmerphotography.com

Relaxed and oh so romantic, lace dresses have never had some much love this year!

fazackarley.co.uk

If the classic fairytale princess dress is your dream, don’t miss the gorgeous gowns by Hayley Paige!

Annafowler.com

For 1920’s old world glamour – pearls, droplet earrings and beaded hair accessories will complete an authentic vintage look. tatumreid.com

Christodoulouphotography.com

Lisa Devlin Photography

dominiquebader.com

Annafowler.com



Heavenly Vintage Brides

Considering a destination wedding abroad? Here’s how to plan your dream day in just seven steps! Hayleypettitphotography.co.uk

mariannetaylorphotography.co.uk

For dress shape inspiration to suit your body type you’ll want a lesson in wedding dress silhouettes!

Check out our jewellery styling tips for the perfect jewellery to complement your gown and neckline.