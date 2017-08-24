35 REAL Bride styles For Some Serious Dress Inspiration…
We LOVE bringing you the latest looks, trends and era’s that our featured brides embody on their wedding day! You wont want to miss our round up of 35 beautiful modern bridal looks featured every month in Wedding Ideas – let these brides guide your own bridal style. Notice themes and details from the brides themselves, the gown, hair, accessories, flowers, shoes and even location! Which bride’s look do you love MOST?! Share the love for all of our wonderfully talented photographers too that have captured these bridal beauties! Enjoy x
Whether you are a traditional, modern, alternative or bohemian bride, the best advice we can give to our newly engaged brides-to-be is to remain true to your own unique style. (Your groom will want you to look like you!) Keep it natural not forced and let your own theme be derived from the features you know will wow on YOU!
Relaxed and oh so romantic, lace dresses have never had some much love this year!
If the classic fairytale princess dress is your dream, don’t miss the gorgeous gowns by Hayley Paige!
For 1920’s old world glamour – pearls, droplet earrings and beaded hair accessories will complete an authentic vintage look. tatumreid.com
Considering a destination wedding abroad? Here’s how to plan your dream day in just seven steps! Hayleypettitphotography.co.uk
For dress shape inspiration to suit your body type you’ll want a lesson in wedding dress silhouettes!
Check out our jewellery styling tips for the perfect jewellery to complement your gown and neckline.