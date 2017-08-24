35 REAL Bride styles For Some Serious Dress Inspiration…

We LOVE bringing you the latest looks, trends and era’s that our featured brides embody on their wedding day! You wont want to miss our round up of 35 beautiful modern bridal looks featured every month in Wedding Ideas – let these brides guide your own bridal style. Notice themes and details from the brides themselves, the gown, hair, accessories, flowers, shoes and even location! Which bride’s look do you love MOST?! Share the love for all of our wonderfully talented photographers too that have captured these bridal beauties! Enjoy x

35 real bride styles

Whether you are a traditional, modern, alternative or bohemian bride, the best advice we can give to our newly engaged brides-to-be is to remain true to your own unique style. (Your groom will want you to look like you!) Keep it natural not forced and let your own theme be derived from the features you know will wow on YOU!

 

35 real brides styles22Anna Clarke Photography

35 real brides styles26

Johastingsphotography

35 real brides styles28

Katymelling.com

35 real brides styles14

Chris Barber Photography

35 real brides styles35

Kerriemitchell.co.uk

35 real brides styles34

Zara Price Photography

35 real brides styles27

Justinferrariphotography.co.uk

35 real brides styles3

rachelhudson.co.uk

35 real brides styles7

helenrussellphotography.co.uk

35 real brides styles29

lilyandfrank.co.uk

35 real brides styles19

Lisa Devlin Photography

 

35 real brides styles18

 

35 real brides styles12

thismodernlove.co.uk

35 real brides styles39

Eliza Claire Photography

35 real brides styles40

Aimee K Photography

35 real brides styles31

Patdyphotography.com

35 real brides styles10

eleanorjaneweddings.couk

35 real brides styles1

robbakerashton.com

35 real brides styles25

Holliecarlinphotography.com

35 real brides styles2

Sarahleggephotography.co.uk

35 real brides styles17

albertpalmerphotography.com

35 real brides styles37

Relaxed and oh so romantic, lace dresses have never had some much love this year!

35 real brides styles32

 

35 real brides styles9

fazackarley.co.uk

35 real brides styles23

If the classic fairytale princess dress is your dream, don’t miss the gorgeous gowns by Hayley Paige!

35 real brides styles15

Annafowler.com

35 real brides styles33

For 1920’s old world glamour – pearls, droplet earrings and beaded hair accessories will complete an authentic vintage look. tatumreid.com

35 real brides styles13

Christodoulouphotography.com

35 real brides styles20

Lisa Devlin Photography

35 real brides styles11

dominiquebader.com

35 real brides styles16

Annafowler.com
35 real brides styles38

Heavenly Vintage Brides

35 real brides styles8

Considering a destination wedding abroad? Here’s how to plan your dream day in just seven steps! Hayleypettitphotography.co.uk

35 real brides styles36

mariannetaylorphotography.co.uk

35 real brides styles24

 

For dress shape inspiration to suit your body type you’ll want a lesson in wedding dress silhouettes!

Check out our jewellery styling tips for the perfect jewellery to complement your gown and neckline.

Which real bride style has inspired you?!

