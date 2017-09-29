35 Of The Hottest Bridesmaid Dresses For 2017/2018

Still can’t decide on a colour for your bridesmaid dresses? Perhaps you’ve only just started looking! Look no further, Wedding Ideas is here to help. We’ve put together a fab selection of our favourite looks, colours and newest collections for 2017/2018.

There are many things to consider when choosing these special dresses. Which style will suit them? How many bridesmaids are there? Will they all feel comfortable in one particular style? If you’re finding bridesmaids dress shopping more challenging than your own wedding dress search, it might be a sign that you need these tips on how to keep your bridesmaids happy!

2017_02_MAIDSTOMEASURE_MAYBEBABY_941
Maids to Measure
alexiadesigns.com 216L
Alexia Designs
DAB11710 ONLY RT
D’Zage

 

davidsbridal.co.uk White by Vera Wang collection exclusively for David’s Bridal VW360316_MIDNIGHT_VW_S17PROD_002
Davids Bridal
Dessy_Spring2017_campaign_7
Dessy

Dzage DAB11701 ONLY RT
D’Zage
Eliza & Ethan
Eliza & Ethan
essensedesigns.com 8718B
Sorella Vita at Essense Designs
hayley-paige-occasions-bridesmaids-and-special-occasion-fall-2016-style-5654_4
Hayley Paige Occasions
hayley-paige-occasions-bridesmaids-and-special-occasion-fall-2016-style-5659_2
Hayley Paige Occasions

inoneclothing.com Strapless_Platinum_109
In One Clothing
kelseyrose.co.uk KELSEA_ROSE-18042016-Shot 6-2012
Kelsey Rose
Little Mistress 'Blue Grey Frill Halterneck Dress' £55 at www.little-mistress.com (3)
Little Mistress

Motee Maids Navy Emma Dress
Motee Maids
Sanyukta Sherstha_MG_5283 -1
Sanyukta Sherstha
shehurina.com KKSH AW17 - FotV Look 15 Elsie Front
Katya Katya Shehurina
thandth.com Alara_Blush_3
TH&TH
thandth.com 10 LUNA SMOKED ORCHID £180
TH&TH
theiacouture.com 910185_aubergine_3 copy
Theia Couture

truebride.co.uk M725(1)
True Bride
twobirds Bridesmaid Party Collection 4
twobirds
VRB71752 PETAL PINK 1
Veromia
We Are Rewritten

