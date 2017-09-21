31 Budget (But Brilliant!) Hen Party Games And Ideas

Surprise your bridal team with these BRILLIANT hen party games, pretty decor ideas and fun quizzes and keepsakes. Whatever your budget, these top Pinterest picks will ensure your hen party is full of fun, laughter and unforgettable memories!

A recipe for marriage

Some inexpensive wooden spoons displayed in a jam jar and a permanent marker are all you need for this DIY keepsake. Get your guests to write their best pieces of advice upon a spoon and create your own recipe for a successful marriage from the off!

Bridal Survival Kit

The perfect pre-wedding gift for any preparing bride-to-be. Create the ultimate wedding survival kit as a gift to her to ensure nothing stand’s in the way of her perfect day.

Put a ring on it

Pimp up your party buffet with these whimsical DIY diamond cutouts and pop the question to your girls!

Bubbly Bar

He’s popped the question, it’s only fitting that you pop the cork on the champers and celebrate with a real treat! If champagne is your tipple of choice, lay out a dedicated bubbly bar with fresh juices and berries to create your own fruity infusions and adaptions to bucks fizz!

KISS This

Picture perfect

Create your own personalised life size frame to be used for all hen party pics and you could even add your own hashtag!

Bra Pong

Another reason why girls rule!

Bridal Brunch

For the after-party salvation or sophisticated bridal brunch, a fresh coffee bar with an assortment of breakfast bakes will re-energise and satisfy all!

Bridal party badges

On arrival present your girls with these fun and flirty personalised badges – guaranteed these will get some laughs!

Eye on the prize

If you know your party will be heavily games orientated, organising some pretty prizes doesn’t have to cost the earth and adds another incentive to the competition. Some hand made, personalised tags will create the most thoughtful of girly gifts…

Treasure hunt

Prosecco Perfection

Instead of champagne, why not serve Prosecco studded with spirits, cordials and smoothies?

No Celebration is complete without…

Pink and personalised please!

Hen Party Guest book

Whatever you and the girls get up to, a hen party deserves it’s own hall of fame! Your budget will love this idea…

Tempting Tipples

Small bottles of home brews, spirits or wine make the perfect party favours with personalised tags to thank your hens.

On ice

For an inexpensive solution for keeping the good stuff chilled during the party fill chunky ice cube trays with blooms and buds for the prettiest booze crates, baths and buckets.TIP: Source floristry off cuts or wilted stems – these will be perfectly goof for this and will save on the cost of buying fresh flowers.

Hen Party Hashtag

For the social media queens just itching to snap and share, hang up this elegant chalkboard personalised with your very own hen party hashtag.

Hen party props

Think photo booth but girls only!

Spell it out

…the bride’s name, her nickname, her name-to-be? These silver letter balloons will create a gorgeous backdrop when your guests come in! Letters A-Z available from just £0.90!

Candyfloss & Cocktails

Date Night Lucky Dip

Naughty and nice suggestions please! Write upon a piece of paper and keep in a jam jar for a rainy day!

Say YES to the Dress!

The most inexpensive game and quite possibly the most fun! Split into teams of three and use one from each as a dummy for the best toilet tissue wedding dress design your bride will EVER see. Will this bride say YES to the dress?!

Garden Games

Foodie heaven

For the female food fanatics the perfect canapes display needn’t be expensive and will add the wow factor to your eats! Source an old ladder and some clean wooden floorboard to use as a structure to serve starters, mains and dessert in miniature form.

Winter warmer

For a winter time hen party, transport your guests into Snowy Scandinavia with festive trees, cosy blankets, enamel table ware and the most decadent hot chocolate on tap!

DIY Ring Toss

Detox Station

DIY decor

A hen just isn’t a party without a shiny pink bridal sash for the bride-to-be. Surprise her with sashes, banners and letter bunting all which can be made on a budget with a little creativity.

Glitter cubes

From festival faces to sequin sashes, every bride and hen party loves a little sparkle. For shimmering ice buckets of champers, sprinkle chunky coloured glitter and into filled ice cube trays for the coolest unicorn dust encrusted drinks display.

If you LOVE these ideas, you’ll want to check out this must-haves list of more hen party accessories!