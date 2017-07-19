3 Bridal Hair Trends To Love This Year.

We scoured Instagram for the best-loved bridal hair trends inspired by real brides, our gorgeous cover shoot with locks styled by Michael Gray PLUS an on-going obsession with big and beautiful braids!

Accessorise

Big is back! We are seeing super sized vines, tiaras and even bobby pins that are more like balloons! Whatever you choose to wear in your hair, make sure that you take it with you to your hair trial and ask your stylist to take photographs from every angle.

Braided up-do

Braids are very much ‘the’ thing in 2017. Best worn loose or wrapped around the back, the mark of a good bridal hair specialist is how well they can plait! Boho to oh-so chic – braids are definitely the in thing…

Braids & Fishtails

On our recent cover-shoot we watched bridal hair expert Michael Gray perfect the fishtail with a bit of teasing and a bit of back-combing action. Even if your hair is quite short, hair pieces can mean that you too, can rock this look!

Hair down

There will always be brides who simply want to let it flow, with gorgeous glossy locks tumbling down around their shoulders. Perfect curls are hard to achieve, but a good hair stylist will know how to create them, and give them staying power!



