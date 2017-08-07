A pink colour scheme for weddings is popular for a reason. From whimsical pastel shades to romantic dusky pink and bright fuchsia hues, pink can work for a whole host of different wedding styles, whether in the UK or abroad. But, with the pink colour scheme being so perennially popular, it’s hard to make your own stand out. That’s where these 27 ideas come in!

Take inspiration from these 27 ways to make your pink colour scheme stand out, from personalised touches to flower walls with fairytale impact…

Pink hanging decorations

From flower walls to bunting and balloons to hanging lanterns, pink decorations like these all help to dress the walls and ceiling of your venue. This means that when your guests walk in, they get 360-degree impact, and your pink colour scheme immediately stands out from the rest.

Pink table decorations

Your reception tables will fill the majority of your venue, making them prime contenders for creating your pink colour scheme. Whether you want a little or a lot of the colour, you could add it to your chair bows, your table runners, even your table confetti…

Don’t forget that your centrepieces can be formed from more than simply pink flowers, too. How about pink vases, or quirky alternatives like pink watering cans, to really bring your theme to life?

Make sure your top table stands out with a ribbon or tassel garland running it’s length, or a larger centrepiece than displayed on the others.

Pink wedding favours

Don’t forget that your wedding favours will likely be placed with each table setting. That means it’s equally as important that they enhance your pink colour scheme as your name cards, chair ties and even centrepieces do.

While small individually, collectively they form a sea of detail spread across your tables, so why not coordinate the favour you give or the box you give it in with your pink colour scheme for stylish effect?

Pink dessert table accessories

Don’t forget that your dessert or cake table offers another excellent opportunity to decorate! From pretty pink paper cups and straws to cake-filled paper bags, purchase items that are both practical and pink to really enhance your pink colour scheme.

For more ideas to decorate with pink, check out the seven steps to styling a subtle pink wedding and this guide to nailing a blush and gold colour scheme.