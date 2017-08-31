Honeymoons: they’re holidays made of dreams. Once-in-a-lifetime trips that you’d never otherwise have the excuse to take. Carefully created, long-haul itineraries of Champagne, blissful blue oceans and soft sandy beaches… Or are they?

If your jaw hit the floor at the sight of a 24-hour honeymoon, you wouldn’t be alone. But are the days of three-week adventures and escapes really over? TravelSupermarket, a holiday comparison site, launched the world’s first micro-moon to please the 66% of British couples who, when surveyed, said they struggled to find the time and money for honeymoons as we know them.

So what exactly happens on a 24-hour honeymoon?

Option 1: Bubbly bliss with a vineyard spa weekend

Newlyweds Carla and Jack Woolston became the first couple to experience TravelSupermarket’s micro-moon at Newbury’s luxury five-star hotel and spa, The Vineyard. They enjoyed quite possibly the most indulgent 24 hours of their lives, filling each second with micro-spa treatments, a fine dining tasting menu and Champagne.

Option 2: Starlit stay in the treetops

Honeymoons are made special by the amazing places and experiences they offer. But you don’t have to fly ten hours away to have that. Why not hunt out some more unique places to stay in the UK? Canopy & Stars have an excellent range of hideaways, from treetop cabins to shepherd’s huts and yurts. Where better to cuddle up with a glass of wine and savour your first getaway as newlyweds?

We’re big fans of minimoons at Wedding Ideas HQ. You’ll find four reasons we love them right here (can we persuade you, too?).

Option 3: Unrivalled romance in Paris

Only one hour away from London by plane, Paris is the perfect place for a 24-hour honeymoon. And seeing as you’re only staying for one night, there’s no reason to scrimp on anything, so load up on croissants and macarons by morning, with wine and fine dining on a level only the French can provide by night.

The perfect place to rest your heads? In the palatial luxury of The Ritz. While the room might be the most expensive you’ve ever booked, it’s only for one night, so now’s your chance!

Option 4: Fall in love with the city lights

Be honest: it might be on the doorstep for many of us, but how many times have you really experienced London as a tourist? It’s got far more to offer than your daily commute or annual trip reveals, so why not make the most of the capital city on your 24-hour honeymoon?

We recommend booking an ultra luxurious room at The Gore, which is perfectly located to take in London’s buzzy atmosphere. Fill your weekend with incredible experiences: scout out the shops on Oxford Street, head to Dukes for a wickedly strong dirty martini, or enjoy afternoon tea at The Ritz. The city is your oyster!

Tempted to by a minimoon? Take the minimoon quiz to find your perfect destination! And don’t worry, we won’t be timing you if you want to stay for more than 24 hours…