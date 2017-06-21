23 unmissable hen party themes

Stag and Hen Manchester know how to throw a good party, which is pretty important when it’s your last party as a miss in question! Here, they share their top hen party theme ideas to make sure your last night of freedom is nothing but fun… starting with your outfits!

A hen party isn’t complete without a great theme! There are so many options to choose from and the girls can have a brilliant time creating their outfits. Here are our 23 top hen party themes:

TRADITIONAL

Go for the traditional hen do attire! Grab some L plates, sashes, tutus, custom t-shirts and willy straws and you’re good to go.

PIRATES

Go for a swashbuckling adventure, think corseted dresses, swords, high boots and bandanas! You’ll love this full costume for inspiration…



NURSES

Go as naughty nurses for the night, don’t forget your stethoscope!

BURLESQUE

Let out your naughty side and go as sexy burlesque dancers!



GRANNIES

Great for a laugh, all get grannied up for the night! Think grey wigs, big spectacles, slippers, nighties and walking sticks.



ROCK & ROLL

Flaunt those pins in vintage swing dresses and feel fabulous with a 50’s pin up style up do like the beehive or victory rolls for a super chic look!



COPS & ROBBERS

The goodies and the baddies, all out together!

PLAYBOY BUNNIES

Need we say more than this?

DISNEY PRINCESSES

A brilliant theme. Be big kids and dress up as your favourite Disney princesses. Bride gets first dibs!



PYJAMA PARTY

Everyone bring your favourite pyjamas and slippers and have a super comfy night out!



CHEERLEADERS

A classic theme, get matching outfits and pom poms!



VILLAINS

Come to the dark side and venture into the world of villains! Costumes include: Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil and The Snow Queen.

ANGELS & DEVILS

Who is naughty and who is nice? The choice is yours!

SPICE GIRLS

I’ll tell you what I want what I really really want… a spice girls hen do! No explanation needed for this one!



SUPERHEROES

Add a dose of action to the hen party and dress up as your favourite superheroes! How about Wonder Woman, Super Girl, Bat Girl, Black Widow or Cat Woman?



MASQUERADE

Create some mystery by each wearing unique masks and a glamorous dress to match.



COMEDY

Dress as comical characters, your favourite in-jokes, internet memes or even become 10 look-a-likes of the bride for the day!

TV CHARACTERS

A nice broad theme that is easy for everyone to do… your favourite TV characters!

WHITE DRESS PARTY

A simple but effective theme. All choose a white outfit and you will definitely stand out at night.

GREAT GATSBY

Go back in time to the 1920s with this theme. Wear flapper and art deco dresses paired with a beautiful headpiece for a very classy affair!

THE MOVIES

Let the bride choose her favourite movie and all go as different characters. Ideas are: Moulin Rouge, Chicago, Sex and the City and Alice in Wonderland.

BLACK & BLING

This theme oozes glamour and sophistication. Get out your best bling to wear with a striking LBD.

ARMY

Show how tough you and your hens are and go as army girls!

TIP Choose a broad theme so each hen can go as something different and make sure you download the Stag and Hen Manchester hen party planning guide to make sure all your hens are in a row and you have the best night ever!

Which hen party themes will your girls choose for you?