Bold New 2018 Food Trends: Make Your Wedding taste WOW

Let bold flavours come into play this year combined tastefully with treasured classic dishes for a celebratory spin! Your wedding menu is sure to be remembered with these star ingredients and ideas taking the Social Pantry kitchen by storm.

Floral Flavours Flourish

Flowers not only look beautiful but when used properly, taste delicious too. Floral flavours such as lavender, orange blossom and elderflower are one of the biggest food trends for 2018 and there are some easy and gorgeous ways to incorporate them into your wedding menu. For example, why not swap traditional wedding favours for miniature elderflower cakes or jazz up butter for the table using orange blossom and rose petals for a stunning display. These simple details require minimal effort for maximum impact.

Let The Plant Shine

Over the past year or so, we’ve seen a growing demand for plant-based mains that showcase the best seasonal ingredients. To keep your wedding interesting and make it stand out from the crowd, why not take a chance and dare to go veggie? With the right ingredients and know how, you won’t even miss the meat. Think along the lines of cauliflower steaks dressed with pomegranate and saffron yoghurt, rich roasted beetroot tarte tatins with horseradish relish and miso marinated aubergine for an Asian twist. Go bold, be proud and most importantly, have fun.

Choux-nut

The choux-nut is the latest food trend to take the food industry by storm so why not end your day on a sweet note with this tasty hybrid dessert? A doughnut made with choux pastry, we’ll be serving our choux-nuts in tempting flavour combinations such as matcha and raspberry, rose and pistachio, lemon and elderflower and for a truly indulgent dessert, maple and pecan.

Try these 25 mouth-watering Autumnal wedding food must-haves!

Wedding Cake

Gone are the days when a three tiered iced fruit cake is the wedding cake du jour – we’re all about getting creative. My favourites? Cheese towers laden with preserves, artisan bread and charcoal crackers…Instagram-friendly drip cakes in bold colours and pork pie stacks for the die-hard meat lovers! Did we mention that waffles are having a moment?! Why not create the ultimate waffle DIY sharing board for dessert!

Down To Earth

It’s not just food that’s been given a garden makeover, drinks are getting in on the action too. Rosemary and sage infused gin and tonics will be a big hit next year and not only does the earthy infusion taste delicious, it looks beautiful and adds a rustic twist to a classic drink.

Tabletop Noir

Cross over to the dark side of the dinner table and get on board with the black food trend that’s taking social media by storm…

Black ingredients (a welcome antidote to garish technicolour unicorn foods) needn’t be scary and chances are, you’ve already tried most of them before. Black rice? Check. Black beans? Check. Blackberries? Check. Charcoal ice cream? Ok maybe not but don’t be put off – this amazing ingredient is easy to cook with and is guaranteed to wow your dinner party guests.

It’s important to remember that when it comes to a good meal, the table setting is just as impressive as the food. My suggestion? Rip up the rule book and go gothic with black plates to really make the food pop. As well as being one of the biggest emerging food trends, black tableware enhances the colour of the ingredients and creates a sophisticated setting, this teamed with copper cutlery and you’ll be an Instagram hit!

Guest feature by the lovely talented Alex Head, owner and founder of Social Pantry! << Check out her Instagram; it’s a MUST!