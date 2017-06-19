It’s official: hanging horticulture is hot for weddings this year. In fact, it’s up there as one of the biggest 2017 reception decor trends. And it won’t take long for you to work out why…

From boho leaf walls to rustic garlands and cascading floral chandeliers, these suspended floral installations take wedding flowers to whole new heights.

Whether you hang them from the rooftop, create a whimsical ceremony arch, or decorate your chairs with them, take inspiration from these 12 ways with suspended flowers and you’ll be well on your way to nailing one of the prettiest 2017 reception decor trends.

Canopies

Whether you opt for whimsical brights, rustic greenery or a Mediterranean flavour for your suspended flowers and foliage, the key is to introduce light, too. Hang these arrangements between chandeliers, or introduce glass baubles designed to carry tealight candles. Any which way, twinkling lights will give your botanical decorations an ultra romantic effect.

Chandeliers

Floral chandeliers are one of our favourite 2017 reception decor trends here at HQ. We love their variety, beauty and their ability to transform any space, whether you’ll be marrying in a marquee, barn or even a converted warehouse! Customise your floral and foliage choices to the season, and work in trailing blooms for the prettiest effect.

Love this style? Use our guide to decorating for an enchanted forest wedding theme to choose the right decorations to complement a foliage chandelier.

Walls

Have you chosen a blank canvas venue? Make sure your space complements your beautifully decorated reception tables by carrying your floral theme over to the walls! Choose roses, peonies or ranunculus for a romantic, fairytale look, or opt for ferns, eucalyptus and other greenery for a vibe that’s more bohemian.

Greenery-based arrangements look their best paired with rustic and warm details – think wooden trugs, glinting copper vases and moss-filled jars. For more greenery wedding inspiration, check out our guide to greenery decor.

Seats

While we tend to think of hanging decorations from the ceiling, don’t forget you can also suspend flowers from your seating. How about a floral garland, matched to your bouquet, to make your bride and groom seats stand out? Or, why not pretty up your aisle with trailing arrangements of gypsophila and ivy for a look that is more luscious?

For more trending flower ideas, check out these terrariums, chicly styled with succulents.