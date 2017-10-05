2017 First Dance Songs

Take your pick from our list below of the latest love song releases for the modern couple!

Perfect by Ed Sheeran

From Ed’s 2017 album, Divide

‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ James Arthur

Number 1 Hit released in 2016

John Legend – All Of Me

Adele – One and Only

From her latest album 25

Lana Del Ray – Love

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack

Charlie Puth – One Call Away

For those who ever had a long distance relationship, this one is for you!

Sigma Feat Ella Henderson – Glitterball

Unsure of what type of first dance is right for you? Take the personality Quiz to find the perfect first dance song for you! And… if you really love the idea of a musical mashup first dance with the bridal party involved too, watch this bride’s 6 minute Beyonce routine with her bridesmaids!