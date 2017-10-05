2017 First Dance Songs
Take your pick from our list below of the latest love song releases for the modern couple!
Perfect by Ed Sheeran
From Ed’s 2017 album, Divide
‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ James Arthur
Number 1 Hit released in 2016
John Legend – All Of Me
Adele – One and Only
From her latest album 25
Lana Del Ray – Love
Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do
Fifty Shades Of Grey soundtrack
Charlie Puth – One Call Away
For those who ever had a long distance relationship, this one is for you!
Sigma Feat Ella Henderson – Glitterball
