If you’re lucky enough to be getting married on a beach or in a hot country, then your dress shopping experience will be a little different. A destination wedding requires a beautiful beachy gown! Here are our top tips for choosing destination wedding dresses. Plus, scroll down to see our edit of the most stunning destination dresses from the latest collections.

When it comes to choosing a destination wedding dress, one of the most important things you need to think about is keeping your cool. Choose light, natural fabrics that will breathe – the last thing you need is to be sweaty in your wedding photos!

Chiffon, charmeuse, organza and georgette are all wise choices. Although a slinky silk dress might seem like a good option, it could trap the heat. It’s also likely to wrinkle while travelling, so have a plan in place to straighten things up when you arrive.

Planning your own destination wedding? Here's everything you need to know to make sure it goes without a hitch!

Leave the long sleeves at home! Sleeveless designs are your best choice for a beach wedding dress. Choose thin straps, a halterneck or an Grecian-inspired one-shoulder gown for gorgeous, summery style. Strapless dresses will look beautiful, but make sure you’ll be comfortable – strapless bodices and bras tend to be much tighter to avoid wardrobe malfunctions!

If you’d rather keep your shoulders covered, perhaps to protect against the sun, then the stylish batwing and flared sleeves making an impression in 2017 are a brilliant and breezy choice.

Don’t rule out a shorter dress, either. Even if you wouldn’t consider wearing one at a UK wedding, a tea-length or cocktail style can be the perfect choice for a beach ceremony. It will keep you much cooler, will show off tanned legs and is in no danger of getting ruined by sand or sea water!

A destination wedding dress doesn’t have to be plain. You can still have beautiful crystal and pearl embellishments if you’re a sucker for sparkle. But, we do recommend that you keep it up top. Try a glittering bodice or a design with a beaded belt, and leave the skirt plain and flowing.

Bear in mind that the more embellished the dress, the heavier it’ll be. Do you really want to be weight-lifting on your wedding day with the sun beating down on you? All of a sudden that paradise island could feel like more of a curse than a blessing, and no bride wants that.

Need beach wedding dress inspiration? Take a look at these stunning designs, perfect for destination wedding dresses, from the latest bridal collections.

Our edit of the best in bridal for destination wedding dresses

