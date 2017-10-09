20 Mother of the Bride Outfits And Dresses For 2018

Discover the perfect Mother of the Bride outfit from head-to-toe with ease from the next big occasion wear collection for 2018! Impeccable new designs from Ian Stuart’s 2017 and 2018 collection ‘The Lady Rocks’ take class, style, colour and shape to a whole new level…. MOB outfits don’t have to be dull and shapeless to be tasteful on the older lady – as these 20 gorgeous new dresses demonstrate!

The Traditional and official roles of the Mother of the bride!

In need of the perfect bridal shoes for members of your bridal party? I might be your lucky day! For the month of October you could be in with the chance of winning £350 towards bridal shoes by Ruby Shoo! Click here to enter!

What will your Mother of the Bride wear on your big day? Will she match your colour theme?