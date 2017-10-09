20 Mother of the Bride Outfits And Dresses For 2018

Discover the perfect Mother of the Bride outfit from head-to-toe with ease from the next big occasion wear collection for 2018! Impeccable new designs from Ian Stuart’s 2017 and 2018 collection ‘The Lady Rocks’ take class, style, colour and shape to a whole new level…. MOB outfits don’t have to be dull and shapeless to be tasteful on the older lady – as these 20 gorgeous new dresses demonstrate!

 

Lace sheer sleeves in black and white lace dress to the knee
Wrap cap in blush, pink and white
Cornflower blue satin with applique flowers

The Traditional and official roles of the Mother of the bride!

 

Ivory pleated dress, pink and lilac flowers and butterflies
Navy blue paisley scoop neck
White wrap bodice, lilac embellished flowers and heather satin skirt
Chiffon layered white and black embellishments
Grey, charcoal, white wrap dress

What will your Mother of the Bride wear on your big day? Will she match your colour theme?

