Have you decided on your wedding evening playlist?! A team of the best DJ’s at PianoDJ have hand picked the top UK Garage songs that are guaranteed to have every one of your guests up and dancing on your wedding day…

TOP UK Garage Songs that will guarantee AWESOME power hour Garage set on your big day…

Listen to all of the top UK Garage songs right here in the mix video below!

Gotta Get Thru This – Daniel Bedingfield

Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G. Bump-N-Go Mix) – Tina Moore

Moving Too Fast – Artful Dodger

Imagine (Asylum Remix) – Shola Ama

Sambuca – Wideboys

Do You Really Like It? – DJ Pied Piper/The Masters of Ceremonies

Sorry (i Didn’t Know) – Monsta Boy

Crazy Love – MJ Cole

Piano Loco – DJ Luck & MC Neat

Teardrops (Flava Mix) – Lovestation

Love Shy (Club Asylum Mix) – Kristine Blonde

Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude

Straight from the Heart – Doolally

It’s The Way ’99 – Future Underground Nation

A Little Bit of Luck – DJ Luck & MC Neat

No Good 4 Me – Oxide & Neutrino

21 Seconds – So Solid Crew

Fli Bi (Radio Edit) – Teebone Featuring MC Sparks / MC Kie

Just In Case (Dub-A-Holics Roller’s Revival Mix) – Jaheim



Watch four of the best DJs from PianoDJ live in the mix as they go back to back and play the ultimate UK Garage wedding set…

