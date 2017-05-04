Have you decided on your wedding evening playlist?! A team of the best DJ’s at PianoDJ have hand picked the top UK Garage songs that are guaranteed to have every one of your guests up and dancing on your wedding day…
TOP UK Garage Songs that will guarantee AWESOME power hour Garage set on your big day…
Listen to all of the top UK Garage songs right here in the mix video below!
-
Gotta Get Thru This – Daniel Bedingfield
-
Never Gonna Let You Go (Kelly G. Bump-N-Go Mix) – Tina Moore
-
Moving Too Fast – Artful Dodger
-
Imagine (Asylum Remix) – Shola Ama
-
Sambuca – Wideboys
-
Do You Really Like It? – DJ Pied Piper/The Masters of Ceremonies
-
Sorry (i Didn’t Know) – Monsta Boy
-
Crazy Love – MJ Cole
-
Piano Loco – DJ Luck & MC Neat
-
Teardrops (Flava Mix) – Lovestation
-
Love Shy (Club Asylum Mix) – Kristine Blonde
-
Flowers – Sweet Female Attitude
-
Straight from the Heart – Doolally
-
It’s The Way ’99 – Future Underground Nation
-
A Little Bit of Luck – DJ Luck & MC Neat
-
No Good 4 Me – Oxide & Neutrino
-
21 Seconds – So Solid Crew
-
Fli Bi (Radio Edit) – Teebone Featuring MC Sparks / MC Kie
- Just In Case (Dub-A-Holics Roller’s Revival Mix) – Jaheim
Watch four of the best DJs from PianoDJ live in the mix as they go back to back and play the ultimate UK Garage wedding set…
Get in touch with the team at PianoDJ to get this playlist mixed live!
VISIT www.pianodj.co.uk/dj