20 MOST Instagrammable Hen Party Accessories.

Top 20 hen party accessories guaranteed to make your hen party sparkle!

Cocktail Push Pops



To ensure the Hen Party are tickled and not pickled, these non-alcoholic cocktail push pops will definitely do the trick! These are a perfect mid-afternoon pick me up and come available in three flavours; Mojito, Pina Colada & Raspberry Ginger Fizz. Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Custom Slogan Veil

Say it loud and proud! Personalise your own word or phrase with up to 12 characters to announce whatever you please. Get creative with flocked velvet letters on an ivory shoulder length circle veil – handmade to order so you can announce whatever you damn well please. Your new married name? No problem! Sweet nothings for your new love? You got it! Some swears to shock your in-laws? We won’t judge! Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Gold Temporary Tattoos

The perfect hen party accessory, these temporary tattoos will add the finishing touch to your outfit and will bring the Bride tribe to life! Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Flower Wall Selfies

Did someone say Kim Kardashian hen party? This pink and cream hydrangea flower wall panel is almost too on trend for words! Pose in front of it with your favourite girls and a glass of rose for the most gorgeous party pics. Simply put it up by the wall and smile for the camera! Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Rose Gold Goals

Sip in style with your favourite girls using these Instagram-worthy rose gold paper straws! Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Hen Party Bunting

No party is complete without some pretty bunting – guaranteed to jazz up any room! Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Hen Party Card Glasses

If you can’t tell a bridesmaid from the Mother of the Bride then fear not, as these glasses will see you right! They are perfect in party bags and great for getting everyone involved in the celebrations. Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Pastel Perfection In Every Colour

The Snakehive Pastel Collection is the perfect gift for your hens to give their phones the prettiest pastel outfit! Made up of eight beautiful colour ways the collection will delight your hens by looking fabulous whilst keeping their mobiles safe and sound whilst on your hen party!

Add the WOW-factor

These floral WOW letters are not only utterly Instagram-worthy, but are totally perfect for your hen party decor! Wow your bridesmaids with these gorgeous letters that can be placed anywhere at your hen party venue. Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Marble Balloons

These unique balloons are very impactful and can decorate the party or be tied to the back of chairs for the guests to then take away with them. If the party changes location they can be very useful for keeping track of all the Hens! Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Personalised Hen Party Bags

No party is complete without a party bag of treats – especially when it’s personalised! Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Personalised Hen Party Flip Flops

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself on a beach or by the pool, make sure you’re fully equipped with these personalised footwear essentials. Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Photo Booth Props

Create your very own DIY photo booth with the perfect hen party props! Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Pom Pom Decorations

An alternative to balloons and banners to liven up any room. Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Pop Up Gin Challenge

This personalised hen party game would be perfect for a gin loving bride to be. Can she complete all the gin-related challenges? Simply open up the box and two cubes with challenges on will pop out. The bride should complete the challenge on the top of the cube(s) and then put them back in and pop again to choose her next activity. A sheet is included so that you can record the bride’s progress. There is a space on the back of the game where you can handwrite a short message to the bride, if you wish. Perhaps some words of encouragement to help her complete her Gin Challenge! This game is part of a collection of 5 drinks challenge hen party games. Also available are Prosecco, Cocktail, Vodka & Rum. Stockist: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Alphabet Balloons

Get the party started in style with this TRENDY party balloon! Your girls will love snapping photos in front of it, and it’s the perfect addition to any hen party location. Your Instagram accounts will thank you for the adorable pics! Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Girl Gifts

Every hen party needs a bit of dancing juice to get the party started! This gold trimmed lantern favour box fits a mini bottle of your girls’ favourite tipple perfectly! Give them out to each of your bridesmaids and you’ll be the life of the party. Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Hen Party Hashtag

This chalkboard Instagram sign is perfect for both your wedding and your hen party! Make sure your bridesmaids help you capture all the fun with your very own hen party hashtag! Hang it on the wall or prop it up on a table to create picture perfect memories. Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Gorgeous Garlands

Whatever your hen party venue, your girls are sure to love this pink and metallic gold tassel garland! Hang it on the wall or table for a pop of colour that’s sure to impress. Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

Confetti-filled Balloons

Every hen party venue needs a pop of colour and some confetti! Stockist: www.weddingideasmag.com/shop

