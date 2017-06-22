17 of our favourite bridal hair ideas

Here at Wedding Ideas we’ve picked out 17 of our favourite bridal hair ideas so you can look your beautiful best without any last minute wedding day worries!

Whether you’re doing it yourself or have a trusted hairdresser waiting in the wings, whether you want your hair up or down, tiara or no tiara, veil or no veil, clip or no clip – we’ve got all the bridal hair ideas you need right here…

Hair up

We love the textured curls and sparkly clip in this up-do for a softer, romantic look.

For a more laid-back up-do, braiding the front of the hair round to the back is simple yet stunning and works perfectly with an understated dress and natural makeup look.

Match your hairstyle to your dress style. This tall and intricate up-do with a large fascinator clip plays on the vintage style of the bride’s gown and jewellery to achieve a more authentic look.

Wearing your hair up doesn’t mean it always has to be tied to the back where it might not be seen in some photos. Consider having your up-do slightly to one side to show off your styling and beautiful hair accessories. Leaving a little hair loose at the front keeps this hair look soft and charming.

If you’ve got a theme running through your gown or big day, why not channel it into your bridal hair ideas, too? We love this pearl and lace headpiece for a 1920’s themed wedding.

Hair down

If you don’t usually wear your hair up, you might not want to suddenly make the change on your wedding day! We think this half-up, half-down style with soft curls pulled to the side is the perfect middle ground and gorgeous for any bride!

If sparkly clips just aren’t you, don’t wear one! We love the loose, tousled waves in this bride’s hair coupled with a pretty flower crown for a more relaxed, boho or country wedding.

Likewise, if tightly styled or curled hair isn’t your cup of tea, it’s not the only option! Simpler, more natural styles like this bride’s long loose hair with a little pulled to the back are elegant and beautiful and – importantly – will keep you looking and feeling like yourself on such a special day.

If you’re blessed with long thick locks, let them take centre stage in all their natural glory. Bridal hair ideas don’t have to be styled and intricate to be special and should remain true to who you are!

Gentle loose curls with some hair clipped back is a timelessly elegant style for a more traditional bride.

This bride looks absolutely amazing – her tight natural curls frame her face beautifully and complement the scalloped lace detailing on her dress.

Veils

For many brides, it’s putting on a veil that makes them finally feel like a true bride. We love the lace edging on this veil which works with the lace gown. Wear it clipped to the back to showcase both your veil and your locks at the same time.

We love this veil for its incredible detail with an abundance of gold beading, sequins and red material – show stopping!

Take inspiration from this bride and don’t be afraid to pair a veil with an up-do or to opt for a chic birdcage style rather than a longer veil.

A tiara had to feature in a list of bridal hair ideas, right?! We love how this bride has paired a tiara with a veil clipped to the back of her hair offering a romantic and traditional fairytale look.

Draw on details in your dress when choosing your veil and bridal hair. This bride looks incredible with long curls and a scalloped lace edge veil which complements the sweetheart neckline and lace details on her dress.

Now you’ve got your bridal hair ideas sorted, you’re ready to check out our guide to getting flawless wedding skin and start helping your groom to get his aisle style sorted too!